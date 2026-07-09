Mississippi restaurants win Wine Spectator awards

In Mississippi, 18 restaurants were recognized with either an Award of Excellence or a Best of Award of Excellence. Those restaurants are featured in Wine Spectator’s special Restaurant Awards issue, available on newsstands on July 21st.

Each Year, Wine Spectator, the world’s leading authority on wine, unveils winners of the Restaurant Awards. The annual program celebrates top global destinations for wine and hospitality, and the awards honor the world’s best restaurants for wine. The 2026 program recognizes 4,012 dining destinations worldwide that exemplify excellence in wine service.

Of that number, 18 Mississippi restaurants were recognized on the world stage for their wine programs, receiving either an Award of Excellence, or a step above, the Best Award of Excellence. From as far north as Oxford to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, these restaurants can stand up to restaurants in much larger markets. (Turns out that Mississippians have sophisticated palates, too.)

“The restaurant industry is rapidly transforming as diners become more selective about when, how and what they drink. As wine drinkers grow more mindful, restaurants are adapting with creative wine programs,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Chairman and CEO, Wine Spectator. “Congratulations to the 4,012 restaurants that earned a Restaurant Award and continue to elevate the wine experience for guests around the world. We raise a glass to your success.”

Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards recognize the highest standards in restaurant wine service across three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence, and the Grand Award, bestowed upon 2,083, 1,830, and 99 winners, respectively, this year.

In Mississippi, 18 restaurants were recognized with either an Award of Excellence or a Best of Award of Excellence. Those restaurants are featured in Wine Spectator’s special Restaurant Awards issue, available on newsstands on July 21st.

It’s no surprise that several of the restaurants are in the metro Jackson area, known for its high culinary standards and creative chefs.

Caet, located in the Renaissance in Ridgeland, was awarded the Best Award of Excellence for the wine program run by wine director Effie Hubanks, who oversees Caet’s 9,500-bottle inventory. Caet has been on the list since 2018.

Also at the Renaissance, Koestler Prime was awarded the Best Award of Excellence. Scott Koestler owns the restaurant with his wife, Julie, and he also serves as the chef and wine manager. Scott oversees an inventory of 4,177 bottles representing 555 selections. Koestler has been on the list since 2003.

This is the first year for Local 463 to receive the Best Award of Excellence. Owned by Derreck and Jennifer Emmerson (who also own Caet), Local 463 has an impressive wine list with 6,900 bottles and 700 selections. Markeisha Upkins manages the wine program for the restaurant. The restaurant is also located in the Renaissance in Ridgeland.

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen in Jackson has been on the Best Award of Excellence list since 2020. Wine Director Tiffany Bobbs manages the Manship’s wine inventory, which features 3,230 bottles and 440 selections, with strengths in California and French wines.

Walker’s Drive-In in Jackson, under new ownership by Joseph Cravens and Lee Nicols, has maintained its status of being on the Best Award of Excellence List, continuing its streak that goes back to 2020. Wine Director Taylor Gardener manages the wine program at Walker’s, which has strength in its domestic wines from California, Washington, and Oregon, as well as wines from France. The 5,200-bottle inventory features 550 selections.

Other Jackson-area restaurants are on the Award of Excellence list, including Bravo!, Char, and Shapley’s.

Around the state, two more restaurants received Best Award of Excellence Honors.

Those include Phillip M’s in Philadelphia and Thirty-Two in Biloxi.

Other restaurants in Biloxi received the Award of Excellence Honors, including BR Prime Steakhouse; Coraline’s; Jia Asian; Morton’s, The Steakhouse; Stalla Italian Kitchen; and White Pillars Restaurant and Lounge.

And finally, a few more Award of Excellence recipients: Weidmann’s in Meridian and The Sipp on South Lamar in Oxford.

Wine Spectator is the world’s leading authority on wine, anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around three million readers worldwide.