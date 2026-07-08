Mississippians encouraged to ramp up their physical activity

The Mississippi State University Extension Service is working to promote more physical activity for adults who find themselves behind a desk on a daily basis.

Many in the U.S. continue to fall short of reaching the aerobic Physical Activity Guidelines adopted in 2018 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that in 2020 only 46.9% of the U.S. population 18 and older met the basic aerobic metrics. When muscle strengthening was factored in as a combined attribute, that percentage dropped to 24.2%. Those statistics decline as the person ages.

The guidelines state that adults should engage in a minimum of 2.5 hours of moderate intensity physical activity weekly. For strength training, it is suggested to engage in at least moderate intensity training of all muscle groups at least two days a week.

For those who choose more vigorous activity, that minimum can be cut in half to 75 minutes.

“Choose types of physical activity that are appropriate for their current fitness level and health goals, because some activities are safer than others,” the standards state.

Sedentary job settings

The Mississippi State University Extension Service is working to promote more physical activity for adults who find themselves behind a desk on a daily basis through a program called Magnolia Moves.

The spring push for more physical activity ended in May. It generated friendly competition between participating counties, with Winston County coming out on top. Other counties taking part included Choctaw, Webster, Coahoma, Oktibbeha and DeSoto.

In total, the campaign helped participants engage in 1.4 million minutes of physical activity during the six-week event.

Felicia Ball takes a walk in Legion Park (From MSU Extension)

As shared by the MSU Extension Service, Felicia Ball jumped at the opportunity to participate in the event. She found more ways to be active at her job as an E-911 Coordinator for the City of Louisville, such as walking to the offices of colleagues more often.

“The challenge motivated me to do more—now I got to get my steps in. Even when I don’t feel like it, I get up and go do it,” Ball said, adding that she can at times get 7,000 steps in by lunch.

MSU’s Extension Offices plan to relaunch the challenge again in the fall.

Ball plans to not only participate in the event again, but convince others to join in.

“I’m moving more and going to keep moving more,” she says. “I’ll be part of the Magnolia Moves challenge—whatever it takes to keep me moving more and more.”

Senior citizens

Professionals with office jobs are not the only ones who find it hard to get healthy amounts of physical activity. Senior citizens often find fitting in enough physical activity in their daily routines difficult when there is little reason to leave the house.

A 2024 report from the CDC shows that only 13.9% of adults 65 and older met the 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines for both aerobic and strength training. That statistic drops further as the person ages, down to 6.2% for those 85 and older.

The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans suggests older adults should continue to perform moderate physical activity for about 150 minutes a week. It is noted that those with a physical debilitation should only participate in as much activity their current condition allows. Some muscle training and also balance training should be included in the workout routine.

Even though retirees may think they have less reason to be active, there are plenty of options for not only physical engagement, but mental engagement. Activities and classes offered at senior centers and gyms across the state are a good way to get active.

Fees at senior centers will typically be lower, or non-existent, and these facilities often offer additional options such as line dancing, yoga classes that incorporate chairs, and other fitness-focused activities.

(Photo from Shutterstock)

In a number of gyms, and sometimes churches, senior-centered physical fitness programs such as SilverSneakers can be found in Mississippi. The cost of attending these programs can be covered by some health plans. The aim of the classes is to maintain and improve mobility, flexibility and strength as much as possible.

Kay Kammer, a SilverSneakers trainer in South Mississippi, said the typical motto in a fitness program of “no pain, no gain,” does not apply to these classes.

“But that’s not the philosophy of this class, my philosophy is ‘if you don’t use it, you’re going to lose it,” Kammer said.

Her classes are typically well attended, ranging in size from 15 to 20 people per session. It also provides social interactions for seniors.

“People are having a lot of fun in class, there have been new friendships made in class,” she said.

In addition to focusing on working muscle groups to ensure balance and flexibility, Kammer said these sessions can include other lessons as well.

“We talk about safety and how to get up off the floor,” Kammer said. “As we get older and we want to stay independent, it’s very important that we become involved. Not only physically, but mentally to keep ourselves happy and healthy.”