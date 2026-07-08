Mississippi-based UniTek Global Services acquires Concurrent Utility Services

“This acquisition accelerates UniTek’s Power Services Division, diversifies the Company’s service offerings, and meets rising demand for resilient, sustainable infrastructure,” UniTek CEO Charlie Smith said.

Mississippi-based UniTek Global Services Inc. announced the acquisition of Concurrent Utility Services LLC on Tuesday.

UniTek, headquartered in Jackson, is a leading provider of turnkey infrastructure solutions to the communications and data center markets while Concurrent is a specialty infrastructure services company focused on power grid modernization and connectivity.

UniTek CEO Charlie Smith said the company is excited to welcome Concurrent to the UniTek family.

“This acquisition accelerates UniTek’s Power Services Division, diversifies the Company’s service offerings, and meets rising demand for resilient, sustainable infrastructure,” Smith said.

UniTek’s Power Services Division launched in July 2025 in an effort to broaden the company’s maintenance, repair, upgrade, and new infrastructure development services for the power sector. The acquisition of Concurrent seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for resilient and modernized power infrastructure across the U.S.

UniTek Power Services Chairman Pete Sandore said Concurrent is an outstanding strategic fit for the Power Services Division, with their talented team and reputation for quality.

“Their established platform and experienced workforce give us the runway to build the next generation of grid and utility infrastructure, and I’m thrilled to welcome them to UniTek,” Sandore said.

Concurrent CEO Steve Sarno said joining UniTek “is an exciting milestone for our team, built on a shared commitment to safety and the quality of our work.”

“With UniTek’s resources and scale behind us, we can deliver even greater value to our clients and accelerate our growth across the Southeast and beyond,” Sarno said.

UniTek is a portfolio company of New Mountain Finance Corporation and its affiliates, and BTG Pactual Strategic Capital.