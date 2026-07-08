Magnolia Mornings: July 8, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Mississippi Makers’ Challenge returns for fifth year

The Mississippi Business Alliance has announced the return of the Mississippi Makers’ Challenge, sponsored by Hancock Whitney.

Now in its fifth year, the competition gives Mississippi manufacturers the opportunity to showcase their products while engaging employees, families, customers, and the public in the race to earn the title of The Coolest Thing Made in Mississippi.

This year’s competition will feature a new format. Rather than opening with a nominated products voting round, the first 32 products submitted will automatically earn a spot in a tournament-style bracket. If more than 32 products are nominated, MSBA will expand the bracket accordingly.

Nominations are currently being accepted through July 31. To nominate a product and view the official contest rules, visit msmakerschallenge.com.

2. Ole Miss names Halaby assistant vice chancellor for innovation

(Photo from Ole Miss)

The University of Mississippi has named Dominique Halaby as assistant vice chancellor for innovation and economic engagement.

Beginning August 1, Halaby will lead efforts to connect university research and creativity with commercialization, entrepreneurship and economic development across the state.

The school says Halaby will oversee efforts to expand technology transfer, intellectual property management and startup creation. He also will support the development and management of a new venture fund designed to accelerate the growth of university-affiliated startups.

3. MC, Millsaps partner on law degree pathway

(Photo from Millsaps)

Mississippi Christian University and Millsaps College have partnered to allow students to earn both a bachelor’s degree and a law degree in six years – one year faster than the traditional route.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the MC School of Law and Millsaps College, signed on Monday, July 6, creates the “Pathway to Law School” initiative, anchored by the “3+3 Accelerated Law Degree Program.” This innovative program streamlines the academic journey for students who want to pursue a legal career.

Under the agreement, the schools said students who have completed three-fourths of the coursework required for a bachelor’s degree from Millsaps will be eligible for admission to the MC School of Law. After the student successfully completes the first year of the JD program with a grade of C or higher in each course, Millsaps will assign academic credit based on the transfer equivalencies outlined in the participating degree program and award the appropriate bachelor’s degree. After the student completes all law school requirements, MC will award the JD degree.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump says he thinks U.S.-Iran ceasefire is over

This image provided by U.S. Central Command shows a F/A-18E Super Hornet landing on the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in support of Operation Epic Fury, on Sunday, March 1, 2026. (U.S. Navy via AP)

The New York Times reports that “the U.S.-Iran truce that has been on shaky ground for weeks appeared to edge closer to collapse on Wednesday after the two sides traded new attacks and President Trump said he considered the deal to be over.”

“The renewed hostilities and pessimistic rhetoric followed weeks of occasional exchanges of strikes and brewing tension over shipping access through the Strait of Hormuz,” NYT reported. “In response to a question at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, about the state of the cease-fire, Mr. Trump responded: ‘To me, I think it’s over.’ Mr. Trump also disparaged Iran’s leadership as ‘cuckoo,’ even as he added that he was open to further talks. His comments caused the already high price of oil to jump further.”

NYT noted, “Earlier on Wednesday, Iran’s armed forces said that they had attacked U.S. military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait.”

2. Speculation on McConnell’s future grows

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined from left by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

As reported by The Hill, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), “who has been hospitalized since June 14, spoke to Senate Republican leaders on Monday and Tuesday amid growing speculation about whether he will return to the Senate before the end of the year.”

“McConnell had a ‘lengthy and substantive conversation’ with Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) on Monday, undercutting the rumors that McConnell’s health condition may be substantially worse than his staff has acknowledged,” The Hill reported. “Then McConnell, who is 84, spoke on Tuesday with Senate Republican Whip John Barrasso (Wyo.).”

An aide said McConnell and Barrasso “also discussed the Senate’s upcoming July work period and the need to pass the National Defense Authorization Act and confirm Jay Clayton to serve as director of national intelligence. ‘Sen. McConnell was fully engaged and is eager to get back to the Senate,’ the aide said.”

Sports

1. Southern Miss announces athletics department retirements

(From Southern Miss Athletics)

Southern Miss Athletics recently announced the retirement of three long-time staff members as the 2025-26 year comes to a close.

The three include Jane Massengale (Assistant Athletic Director for Business Operations), Todd McCall (Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Medicine), and Sonya Varnell (Senior Associate Athletic Director for Olympic Sports/Senior Women Administrator).

2. Ole Miss softball hires Vestal as director of pitching development

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss softball head coach Jamie Trachsel has announced the hiring of former Rebel softball player Brooke Vestal as the director of pitching development and performance.

The school said Vestal will work closely with assistant coach Nancy Evans on developing Rebel pitchers. The Rebels are set to welcome five new pitchers in addition to returners Lilly Whitten, Graycen Jordan and Addi Linton.

A native of New Braunfels, Texas, Vestal spent two seasons as a player for Trachsel and the Rebels from 2022 to 2023 after beginning her collegiate career at Oklahoma. Vestal would go on to complete her collegiate career and pursue her master’s degree at Texas A&M following her graduation from Ole Miss.

Markets & Business

1. Futures fall, oil rises as U.S.-Iran trade new strikes

CNBC reports that “stock futures moved sharply lower Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump told the NATO summit in Turkey that the ceasefire with Iran is ‘over’ amid renewed hostilities in the Middle East that sent oil prices surging.”

“Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 564 points, or 1.1%, following Trump’s comments in Ankara. Futures tied to the S&P 500 were 0.9% lower, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 1.3%,” CNBC reported. “International Brent crude futures were up 5.2% at $77.98 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate futures popped 5% to trade at $73.99.”

CNBC added, “Investors’ attention will also turn to the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s June meeting, due at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday. The release is expected to provide more insight into Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh’s first policy meeting, where officials left interest rates unchanged while signaling that additional rate hikes could be warranted if inflation pressures persist.”

2. MHA elects new Chairman, Chair-elect

(Photos of Anderson and Embry provided by MHA)

The Mississippi Hospital Association Board of Governors has elected John Anderson, administrator and chief executive officer of Baptist Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, as its 2026-2027 Chairman of the Board.

Anderson’s term began July 1. He succeeds Jim Hobson, CEO of Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, who has served as Chairman since July 1, 2025.

The Board also elected Jessica Embry, CEO of Yalobusha General Hospital and Nursing Home in Water Valley, as Chair-Elect.

Embry will be the first woman to assume the role since 1983 when Sister Josephine Therese Uhll of St. Dominic Health Services served as Chair. Embry’s term begins July 1, 2027.