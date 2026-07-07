Rediscovering the Jackson Zoo

For more than 100 years, the Jackson Zoo has introduced Mississippi children to animals from around the world, sparked curiosity about conservation, and given families a place to spend time together.

For many Mississippians, a trip to the Jackson Zoo is woven into childhood memories. School field trips, family outings, and summer afternoons spent watching animals have long made the zoo a beloved destination in the Capital City.

The Jackson Zoo has been welcoming visitors for more than 100 years. For many families, it is one of those places that spans generations. Parents who once visited on school field trips now bring their own children, sharing a tradition that has long been part of growing up in Mississippi. What started in 1919 as a small collection of animals housed at Jackson’s Central Fire Station has grown into a beloved family destination where visitors can learn about wildlife, conservation, and the world around them.

If it has been a few years since your last visit, you may be surprised by what you’ll find.

Thanks to a series of recent improvements, visitors are now being welcomed with a fresh sense of energy from the moment they arrive.

The upgrades were made possible through a $5,000 Community Foundation for Mississippi placemaker grant secured by the Zoo Area Progressive Partnership, or ZAPP, an organization dedicated to supporting the Jackson Zoo and the surrounding Capitol Street corridor.

(Photo from the Jackson Zoo)

Heather Logan, a member of ZAPP, said the goal was to create a more inviting and engaging entrance experience for guests.

“We wanted visitors to begin their zoo experience the moment they walk through the gates,” Logan said. “The goal was to create excitement and bring new energy to the entrance.”

The improvements may not involve large-scale construction projects, but they have made a significant impact.

Visitors are now greeted by updated signage featuring photographs of actual Jackson Zoo animals taken by zookeepers, giving children an exciting preview of what awaits inside.

Two new murals created by local artists have also transformed the entrance area. Artist Shirelle Ford painted a bright mural featuring a magnolia and one of the zoo’s big cats, while Justin Ransburg created a colorful work showcasing birds and other animals found throughout the zoo.

“The murals add so much life to the space,” Logan said. “They brighten the zoo, tell a story, and create a welcoming experience for families.”

The colorful theme extends beyond the artwork. Concrete seating throughout the entrance area has been repainted in cheerful shades inspired by the murals, updated kiosks now provide maps and historical information, and painted animal footprints lead children farther into the zoo.

(Photo from the Jackson Zoo)

Families will also discover giant outdoor games, including oversized cornhole and Connect Four, creating interactive fun before they ever reach the exhibits.

One of the biggest draws this summer is the reopening of the zoo’s splash pad, which had been closed for the past two years. Now fully operational and sporting a vibrant new look, the splash pad is once again welcoming families seeking relief from Mississippi’s summer heat.

“The splash pad has always been one of our biggest attractions for families,” Logan said. “We’re excited to have it operating again just in time for summer.”

The improvements were unveiled May 30, just ahead of the busy summer season, and attendance has already increased as families return to rediscover the zoo.

(Photo from the Jackson Zoo)

“Many people are surprised to learn that the zoo is open and thriving,” Logan said. “We want families to know there are still so many animals to see and experiences to enjoy.”

Among those experiences is a visit with Big Mike, the zoo’s massive white rhinoceros. Weighing nearly four tons, the endangered rhino is a favorite among visitors, particularly in the cooler morning hours when he occasionally gets the “zoomies” and runs through his habitat.

Guests can also spot prairie dog pups, born earlier this year, as they begin exploring the world around them.

Another summer favorite is just around the corner. The zoo’s annual Ice Cream Safari returns on July 11, bringing plenty of sweet treats and family fun. Guests can sample Blue Bell ice cream, vote for their favorite flavors, and enjoy activities designed especially for children. Logan said the event is always a crowd-pleaser and one families look forward to each year.

For more than 100 years, the Jackson Zoo has introduced Mississippi children to animals from around the world, sparked curiosity about conservation, and given families a place to spend time together. That legacy continues today.

This summer, families are returning, children are splashing in the newly reopened splash pad, and visitors are discovering that the Jackson Zoo is very much open and continuing to grow.

While larger projects remain on the horizon, these recent improvements are proof that even small changes can make a big difference. They are also a reminder that beloved community treasures are worth investing in and supporting.

For many Mississippians, a visit to the Jackson Zoo is filled with nostalgia. For others, it may be the beginning of a brand-new family tradition.

If it has been a while since your last visit, the Jackson Zoo offers plenty of reasons to come back.