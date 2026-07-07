Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Mississippi brings in $176.7 million...

Mississippi brings in $176.7 million above revenue estimate for FY 2026

By: Frank Corder - July 7, 2026

FILE - The Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss., on July 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

  • The Magnolia State’s year-to-date tax collections were $87.6 million, or 1.15% above the prior year’s collections.

The Legislative Budget Office’s June revenue report shows that Mississippi ended the 2026 Fiscal Year in the black, bringing in $176.7 million, or 2.34% more in taxes than estimated.

Notably, the year-to-date collections were $87.6 million, or 1.15% above the prior year’s collections.

(Graph from June 2026 LBO revenue report)

The 2026 Fiscal Year total revenue estimate was $7.552 billion. It was revised down by $75 million, from $7.627 billion, last November prior to the start of the 2026 legislative session.

LBO’s report released on Monday also showed that June’s revenue collections were slightly below the monthly estimate, coming in at $381,227, or 0.05% under estimate.

(Graph from June 2026 LBO revenue report)

June general fund collections were $10.7 million, or 1.32% above the prior year’s actual collections.

Also coming in ahead of the same month, prior year collections were individual and corporate income tax collections for the month of June.

Individual income tax collections were above the prior year by $19.9 million, even with the state’s continued phase out of the income tax, and corporate income tax collections were above the prior year by $3.1 million.

However, sales tax collections for the month of June were below the prior year by $13 million.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder ,  Russ Latino  • 
July 6, 2026

Former Jackson mayor, city councilman now plead guilty in federal bribery case
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
July 6, 2026

Body of missing teen Nolan Wells recovered
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 29, 2026

Nine Mississippi sites listed in National Register of Historic Places so far in 2026
Previous Story
News  |  Magnolia Tribune  • 
July 7, 2026

Magnolia Mornings: July 7, 2026
Next Story
News  |  Ali Swenson, Associated Press  • 
July 7, 2026

Obamacare rolls shrank dramatically in many states over the past year, new federal data shows