Jabil bringing nearly 2,200 jobs to Mississippi

The company’s latest $119 million investment in Marshall County follows a $70 million investment in North Mississippi that was announced in September 2025.

Governor Tate Reeves (R) announced Tuesday that Jabil, a global engineering, supply chain and manufacturing solutions provider, is bringing approximately 2,200 jobs to Mississippi.

The company plans to open a new production facility in Marshall County through a corporate investment of more than $119 million.

This latest project follows Jabil’s $70 million investment, also in Marshall County, over three years to locate X-ray sterilization capabilities in Marshall County at a 100,000-square-foot facility and create 24 jobs. That announcement was made in September 2025.

Governor Reeves said investments like this – one of the largest jobs announcements in state history – are why Mississippi has one of the hottest job markets in America.

“That is a massive number of jobs and another massive win for our state. What makes this project even more impressive is that Jabil is expanding just nine months after announcing its first Marshall County location,” the governor said. “Jabil would not be making this investment unless the company was confident that Mississippi and her people can deliver results.”

Reeves added that manufacturing is thriving in Mississippi, and this investment is further proof of that.

Jabil is now purchasing and renovating an existing 1.5 million-square-foot facility that will support customers in the data center infrastructure market.

Matt Crowley, Jabil Executive Vice President of Global Business Units and Intelligent Infrastructure, said companies across the data center ecosystem are looking to build fast, and they are increasingly looking to build in the United States.

“We’re proud to deliver the cutting-edge expertise and capabilities our customers need to scale with our new facility here in Marshall County,” Crowley said.

Jabil’s global footprint (From company’s website)

Jabil is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida and has a global reach that spans more than 25 countries and 140,000 employees. The company generated roughly $30 billion in revenue in 2025 and houses over 35 million square feet of manufacturing space across its 100-plus sites around the globe.

The Mississippi Development Authority noted that the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive—or MFLEX—program, while Marshall County, AccelerateMS and the Tennessee Valley Authority are also assisting with the project.

Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Bill Cork said Jabil’s second location in Marshall County is a clear example of the state’s ability to compete and win at this level.

“A 1.5-million-square-foot operation producing data center infrastructure isn’t a marginal project,” Cork said. “It’s proof we are in the game for advanced manufacturing tied to global demand. These are the projects that build industrial capacity and secure our place in high-growth sectors.”