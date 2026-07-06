Body of missing teen Nolan Wells recovered

The Ocean Springs native and Southwest Mississippi Community College wide receiver was last seen alive celebrating Independence Day on Horn Island Saturday afternoon.

The body of 18-year-old Nolan Wells was recovered and identified on Horn Island Monday morning, according to Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter.

His mother, Christine Wonsley, confirmed her son’s death on Facebook Monday afternoon, writing, “I want to thank our family, friends, community, United Cajun Navy, local law enforcement, and everyone involved for all the love, support, resources over the last few days. His father, our family, friends and I are absolutely devastated. My heartbroken for my sweet son who was always willing to cheer and uplift others. Nolan was a special soul, God took his time creating our son. I ask that you please give me and my family time to grieve.”

Wells was last seen during the afternoon of Saturday, July 4th, as he was celebrating the holiday with friends on the Mississippi Coast barrier island.

A park ranger reportedly found Wells’ body at the northwest end of Horn Island around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

The search for Wells has been ongoing since early Sunday morning, with various law enforcement agencies and volunteers scouring the island and the surrounding waters.

Those searching for Wells included the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the Department of Marine Resources, the Gulf Islands National Seashore, the U.S. Coast Guard, the United Cajun Navy, family and friends, even Wells’ former high school football coach.

Wells, who was a standout athlete at Ocean Springs High School, was currently rostered as a wide receiver at Southwest Mississippi Community College.

No further details have yet been provided by local law enforcement.