What’s more American than a Fourth of July cookout?

A small, and certainly unscientific, poll conducted of local celebrators shows that the majority prefer hamburgers over hot dogs, although hot dogs were definitely in the running, provided they were all-beef.

The Fourth of July is synonymous with backyard cookouts. What’s more American than baseball, hotdogs, and apple pie? With this year’s Independence Day falling on a Saturday, the smell of burgers cooking on the grill will certainly waft through neighborhoods around the state as backyard chefs prepare to feed their friends and family.

A small, and certainly unscientific, poll conducted of local celebrators shows that the majority prefer hamburgers over hot dogs, although hot dogs were definitely in the running, provided they were all-beef.

Martha Allen Price, executive director of Extra Table, says that she prefers a Bryan Foods hot dog for a true flavor of the South. She wants it dressed, “with all the fixin’s. I think it’s called ‘Chicago style,’ with yellow mustard, neon-green relish, chopped white onions, a pickle spear, and a dash of celery salt.”

Otie Heubach, author of I Cook Because the State Requires Me to Feed my Children, says she can go either way on the hamburger vs. hot dog question. “Hamburger or hot dog? Gah, that’s a hard one. I used to easily say hamburger, no question. Now, I’ve become partial to a good, grilled hot dog. But, a burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, ketchup, and mayo…maybe cheese, if I’m feeling festive! I want my hot dogs simple: chopped white onion, mayo, mustard, ketchup.”

Elizabeth Montambault, executive director of the Craftsmen’s Guild of Mississippi, says she and her husband eat hot dogs smothered in sauerkraut every Fourth of July.

Local author Brooks Eason is a hamburger man. “An all-beef hot dog on the grill is great, but nothing is better than a good cheeseburger.” Brooks wants his burger with cheese, mayo, ketchup, sauteed onions, and mushrooms. “And a tad of mustard, but not enough to overwhelm the other flavors.”

It’s a hamburger, dressed, for Bill Ellison, host of Grassroots on Mississippi Public Broadcasting. The same goes for Leigh Bailey, co-owner of Salad Days. Al Underwood, a sunglasses entrepreneur, says he’ll take his burger with mayo, ketchup, tomato, and lettuce.

(Image from freepics.com)

As for the sides, French fries were the favorite over chips. “French fries will always be my side of choice,” says Otie. “It doesn’t matter if they’re frozen, house-made, truffle, or simply salted, I love French fries!”

Al says he’ll take fries any day, but he prefers sweet potato fries if available.

And for dessert? Our poll shows that it’s a tie between watermelon and pie. Martha says she’ll take watermelon (seedless, of course) 365 days of the year. “My great aunt would even pickle the rind, and I enjoyed that too!”

Otie asked if there was such a thing as a watermelon pie. “I think I would prefer pie. Any kind of pie, really, as long as it’s not a ‘Minnie’s Chocolate Pie!’” (IYKYK)

Brooks says it’s pie for him. “Pie is better. Pie has crust. You can put ice cream on pie. Who’s ever heard of watermelon à la mode?”

Mixed Berry Pie

Recipe by Angelina Papanikolaou on Tasty Kitchen

FOR THE CRUST:

2 cups Flour

¼ cup Almond Flour

½ teaspoons Salt

⅔ cups Cold Butter Cubed

5 Tablespoons Ice Water



FOR THE FILLING:

16 ounces, weight Strawberries, Hulled And Sliced

6 ounces, weight Raspberries

12 ounces, weight Blueberries

6 ounces, weight Blackberries

1 cup Sugar

⅓ cups Cornstarch

3 Tablespoons Lemon Juice, Divided

1 Egg

Turbinado Sugar, For Sprinkling



DIRECTIONS:

To make the crust, combine flour, almond flour, and salt in a food processor. Pulse 2 to 3 times to combine. Add cold butter and pulse until sand-like in consistency. Add water until dough forms.

Remove dough from the food processor and divide into ⅓ and ⅔ portions. Shape each portion into a disk and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 425ºF.

Place strawberries and raspberries into a bowl, and blueberries and blackberries into a separate bowl.

Add sugar and cornstarch to a small bowl and mix to combine. Add ⅔ of the sugar mixture and 2 tablespoons of lemon juice to the strawberries/raspberries. Gently toss to combine. Add the remaining sugar mixture and the remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice to the blueberries and blackberries and toss to coat. Set aside.

Remove the larger portion of dough from the refrigerator and roll it out on a lightly floured surface into a ⅛-inch thick circle. Carefully transfer the dough to the pie pan. Fold the edges of the dough over itself and use a fork to create a crimped edge.

Fold a piece of aluminum foil several times to create a strip. Place into the pie crust to divide the crust into ⅓ and ⅔ sections. Use a slotted spoon to spoon blueberry/blackberry mixture into the ⅓ portion of the pie crust (make sure to strain out any extra juices). Spoon the strawberry/raspberry mixture into the larger portion of the pie. Carefully remove foil.

Take the smaller portion of dough out of the refrigerator and roll it out on a lightly floured surface until it’s ¼-inch thick. Use a sharp knife to cut 5 wavy strips of dough to create the stripes. Place over the strawberry/raspberry mixture. Use a star-shaped cookie cutter to cut out 10-12 stars from the remaining dough. Place stars over the blueberry/blackberry mixture. Brush the entire crust with an egg wash and sprinkle with turbinado sugar.

Place the pie pan on a baking sheet and cover the edge of the crust with aluminum foil. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove aluminum foil and reduce oven temperature to 375ºF. Bake for 30–40 minutes.

Remove the pie from the oven and let it cool at least 3–4 hours before serving.