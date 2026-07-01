Workforce Pell Grant program ramping up in Mississippi

Job training that could qualify for federal aid may include pipefitters, plumbers and power line technicians.

Mississippians looking to seek a degree or training in a high-skill, high-wage job will soon be able to apply for Workforce Pell Grant funds.

Expanded access to the federal aid within Mississippi follows approval of a policy by the State Workforce Investment Board that will be used for recommendations for approval of those Workforce Pell Grant programs, Gov. Tate Reeves (R) announced. After the Workforce Pell program was approved by Congress in 2025 to expand access to the federal aid, Reeves asked AccelerateMS to work with the Mississippi Office of Workforce Development to coordinate in the program’s implementation.

“Mississippi’s workforce strategy has helped attract record breaking private capital investment and train thousands for the jobs of the next 50 years.” Reeves said in the release. “By expanding access to high-quality, employer driven training, we’re strengthening our workforce, supporting businesses and positioning Mississippi for even greater momentum.”

Implementation of the new program begins today, July 1, and opens the door for Mississippians to use federal aid to get training through certain workforce education programs as short as eight weeks. Requirements state the short-term programs must be approved on the state and federal level. Those programs are expected to train people for in-demand jobs that offer high wages and require a high amount of skill.

Potential recipients also need to meet all current Pell grant eligibility standards, attend approved institutions and be accepted into the intended program by the institution.

Some potential Workforce Pell approved programs are expected to be in the fields of healthcare, construction, manufacturing and information infrastructure. According to information posted on the Accelerate MS website, specific job titles eligible for the program could include EMTs, welders, machinists, pipefitters, plumbers, commercial truck drivers, heavy equipment operators and power line technicians.

The state offices will review and determine which programs are of most need within the state and work with institutions on the federal application process.

Applications from institutions are now being accepted by AcclerateMS.