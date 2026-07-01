Second pharmacist in fraud case sentenced this week to two and a half years and restitution payments

Ricky Wayne Quinn will have to repay close to $800,000 jointly with business parter John Anthony Null, who was sentenced earlier in the year.

A second man has been sentenced in a healthcare fraud case that resulted in nearly $800,000 in funding having to be paid back to Medicaid.

According to a release from Mississippi Attorney General Lyn Fitch’s office, the sentencing of Ricky Wayne Quinn occurred this week for the charge of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud is the second of a two part case where the owners of Medical Plaza Pharmacy in Corinth will be ordered to jointly pay $786,972.10 in restitution to Mississippi’s Division of Medicaid. Quinn was sentenced to serve two and a half years under the Federal Bureau of Prisons and three years of post-release supervision. Back in April of this year, Quinn’s business partner John Anthony “Andy” Null received a similar sentence in the same case, which was investigated by the Mississippi Attorney General’s office in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. This case was prosecuted by U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi.

“We are sending a clear message that here in Mississippi, we are committed to fighting waste, fraud and corruption,” Fitch said in the release.

Sentencing comes after both were found guilty of knowingly submitting fraudulent prescription claims to Medicare and Medicaid from 2017 to 2021. It was determined the pharmaceutical substances claimed in the case were never provided to actual patients, the release states.

“We are grateful for such strong partners at the Office of the Inspector General and U.S. Attorney’s Office. Working together, we are ensuring justice is served on behalf of Mississippi taxpayers,” Fitch said.