Expansion of Lee County auto parts plant will invest $53 million, create 28 jobs

“Expansions like this strengthen our position as a top state for automotive manufacturing,” Gov. Tate Reeves.

Auto Parts Manufacturing Mississippi in Lee County is expanding its operations, the company announced Wednesday. The corporate project will entail a $53 million investment that will create 28 jobs.

“APMM’s $53 million investment marks another huge win for Lee County and Mississippi’s automotive industry. Expansions like this strengthen our position as a top state for automotive manufacturing,” Gov. Tate Reeves said in the release. “Mississippi has an impressive manufacturing track record, and world-class companies know they can count on our state to get the job done.”

APMM is one of North America’s leading parts supplier for the Toyota Corolla, a vehicle manufactured in Blue Springs. Established by Toyota Auto Body-Japan in 2007, APMM began production in 2011 and specializes in metal stamping, injection molding, plastics and robotic welding.

The expansion will support increased production capacity at the company’s Guntown operations through the purchase, installation and renovation of production equipment. Completion of the work and hiring for the associated positions is expected to take five years.

“APMM appreciates the continued support from the state of Mississippi and Lee County in this expansion effort. APMM remains committed to supporting the local community while helping attract, train and develop a skilled workforce for the future.” APMM Vice President Kim Crumbie added.

The Mississippi Development Authority and Lee County are supporting the project through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive (MFLEX) program.

“Companies don’t keep investing in the same place for nearly 20 years unless it’s working. APMM’s latest expansion reflects the value the company continues to find in Mississippi’s workforce, location and business climate,” MDA Executive Director Bill Cork described. “Repeat investment is one of the strongest measures of success, and this project is exactly the kind of outcome we work to achieve.”