From beard oil to pizza: Discovering Munson & Bros. in Columbus

If a trip to Columbus is in your future, make time for Munson & Bros. Order the pizza. Browse the apothecary, find a seat in the beer garden, and stay awhile. You’ll be glad you did.

A few years ago at HubFest in Hattiesburg, my husband stopped at a booth selling beard oil. I expected a quick purchase and to continue strolling through downtown. Instead, we stumbled onto one of North Mississippi’s coolest destinations.

Like so many people strolling through HubFest, we wandered from booth to booth, admiring handmade goods, listening to music, and enjoying the festival atmosphere. Then my husband spotted a vendor selling beard oils and grooming products and stopped to investigate. As the wife of a bearded man, I’ve learned that beard care is serious business.

Before long, he had found a new favorite product, and we had discovered Munson & Bros.

At the time, we thought we had simply stumbled upon a Mississippi company making quality grooming products. We had no idea those beard oils were just one small piece of a larger story unfolding in downtown Columbus.

(Photo from Munson & Bros)

A recent trip to Columbus gave us the chance to experience Munson & Bros. firsthand, and it quickly became clear why the business has developed such a loyal following. Today, Munson & Bros. is far more than an apothecary. It is part pizzeria, part beer garden, part artisan shop, and entirely its own experience.

Located in downtown Columbus, Munson & Bros. feels equal parts neighborhood hangout, artisan market, and backyard gathering with friends.

From the moment visitors arrive, there is energy in the space. Families gather around tables under the glow of string lights. Friends linger over pizza and conversation. Children play while music drifts through the courtyard. Nobody seems to be in much of a hurry, and that’s part of the charm.

(Photo from Munson & Bros)

This is not the kind of place where you rush in, eat, and leave. It is the kind of place where one pizza turns into a long conversation, where “just one more minute” somehow becomes another hour.

The original apothecary remains at the heart of the business. Shelves are filled with handcrafted soaps, candles, beard oils, balms, and other artisan products, all carefully made and thoughtfully displayed. It is easy to see how a stop for beard oil can turn into a much longer visit.

Even those who come for the shopping often stay for the food.

The wood-fired pizzas have earned a devoted following, and for good reason. Crafted from scratch and cooked with care, they are the kind that inspire return visits. Whether sharing a pie with family or gathering with friends over dinner, the meal feels less like dining out and more like being welcomed in.

(Photo from Munson & Bros)

The outdoor beer garden only adds to the experience.

Thoughtfully designed and intentionally family-friendly, the space has become a gathering spot for locals and visitors alike. On any given evening, there may be live music playing, neighbors catching up after a long day, or families settling in for supper. Munson & Bros. also hosts regular events, including live music, open mic nights, trivia nights, and other community gatherings that give people even more reasons to return.

It is easy to see why so many people in Columbus have made Munson & Bros. part of their routine.

Every Mississippi town has places that become part of its story.

They are the places where friends gather over supper, neighbors catch up after a long day, and visitors quickly feel like regulars. These gathering places give communities their character and help tell a town’s story.

Munson & Bros. has become that kind of place for Columbus.

(Photo from Munson & Bros)

Good pizza and handcrafted products certainly help, but what keeps people coming back is something deeper. Visitors are warmly welcomed, regulars are greeted by name, and everyone is invited to pull up a chair and stay a while.

Spend an evening there, and it becomes clear that people are not just coming for pizza or beard oil. They are coming for the atmosphere, the music, and the chance to sit down and simply enjoy being together in a gathering place that was curated for good vibes only.

Mississippi is full of places like this, businesses built with intention, shaped by creativity, and sustained by the people who gather there. They are the places that often become part of family traditions and community memories.

What started with a bottle of beard oil at a festival in Hattiesburg led to the discovery of one of North Mississippi’s most unique destinations.

If a trip to Columbus is in your future, make time for Munson & Bros.

Order the pizza. Browse the apothecary, find a seat in the beer garden, and stay awhile. You’ll be glad you did.