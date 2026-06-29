Nine Mississippi sites listed in National Register of Historic Places so far in 2026

The W.C. and Elaine Gryder House on Iola Road in Ocean Springs is one of Mississippi’s best examples of Organic architecture, designed by architect Bruce Goff, a prominent Organic architect who specifically designed the home for its occupants, William Conneil and Elaine Gryder (From MDAH)

Mississippi has 1,541 listings in the National Register.

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History announced Monday that nine Mississippi properties have been listed in the National Register of Historic Places so far this year.

The Mississippi National Register Review Board, which is administered by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, reviews, makes comments on any changes needed to be made on nominations for the historic designations. The group also approves or disapproves nominations presented to the board.

The approved nominations are forwarded to the National Park Service, which makes the final determination.

Mississippi has 1,541 listings in the National Register.

The following Mississippi sites have been added to the National Register of Historic Places since January 2026. MDAH also provided a description of each, as shown below.

Natchez Outbuildings The outbuildings and ancillary structures in Natchez are significant artifacts of the experience of enslavement that give insight of daily life during the pre-Civil War period.



Texada The Natchez property is composed of a large, two-story, six-bay, double pile brick house at the corner of S. Wall and Washington streets; a two-story, brick kitchen/quarter at the rear and set parallel to the main house; a two-story wood-frame quarter facing Washington Street; and brick-paved courtyard and grassy work yard site.



“Prairie Queen” Built in 1898 for Ben Walker by his cousin, Master Builder James R. Walker, the West Point plantation house is a significant local example of a late 19th century Greek Revival style. While built almost a half century after the grandest Greek Revival houses in the area, “Prairie Queen” is a large-scale version of this style showing its continued popularity in the area.



Hill-Burton The Hill-Burton Act led to more than 200 new healthcare facilities being built in Mississippi between 1948 and 1975. The majority of Hill-Burton funded facilities were in the Southern states, with Mississippi as the nation’s leading recipient. The program played a key role in the future integration of public health care and is oftentimes considered vital federal legislation toward progressive social reform and civil rights.



Coahoma Community College Historic District Coahoma Community College is a small historically black college located five miles north of Clarksdale in the Mississippi Delta. Most of the buildings on the Coahoma Community College campus date to the mid-20th century, with major construction projects taking place throughout the 1950s and 1960s.



Terry Rosenwald School The “Colored Public School of Terry” was built as a Rosenwald School, one of over 5,500 such buildings built throughout the South with both private and public funding for Black students. The school building on this site is documented as “Terry School” on a school card in the records of the Julius Rosenwald Fund Collection at Fisk University.



(Old) Kemper County Hospital The (Old) Kemper County Hospital, built in 1949, in DeKalb is significant as a Hill-Burton funded healthcare facility, along with being an intact example of a mid-20th century International style hospital.



Dr. Early Colman and Ann Foote Clements House The Clements House was built circa 1891 for Dr. Early Colman and Ann Foote Clements, who were early settlers of Rolling Fork. The Clements House is significant as a late 19th century I-house, a rare intact example of period architecture.

