Magnolia Mornings: June 29, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Toddler, 2 women murdered in Jackson

WJTV reports that “Jackson police are investigating after two women and a toddler were killed during a shooting. The shooting occurred in the 300 block of Queen Alexandria Lane on June 27, 2026.”

“The victims were a 30-year-old woman, a 26-year-old woman and a two-year-old child,” WJTV reported.

Jackson Mayor John Horhn released a statement Sunday following the murders, saying in part:

“We are taking this seriously. I have been in coordination with Chief Brackney and our public safety team. We will deploy additional resources to address immediate concerns. The Jackson Police Department has achieved an 85 percent clearance rate in solving homicides, a testament to their dedication. But we know it does not bring back the lives lost or heal the pain families are carrying. Most of these crimes are not random and that is why we must go beyond enforcement and place a stronger focus on prevention, addressing the root causes of violence before it begins.

“Enforcement alone is not enough. Over the next few days, we will present a plan that brings together law enforcement, community leaders, violence prevention experts, mental health professionals, our faith community, and leaders from communities that are impacted the most by these crime.”

2. AG-led operation recovers victims of human trafficking

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, June 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

On Friday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced the successful completion of Operation Stark Reality, conducted in Starkville, Mississippi, and led by her Human Trafficking Task Force. The operation resulted in one arrest and the recovery of three victims and one child.

The AG said the operation followed a 3-day training course attended by 16 law enforcement officers. With this latest training, Attorney General Fitch’s office has trained 664 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers from across the state.

Fitch said Operation Stark Reality is the 65th multi-jurisdictional operation led by the Attorney General’s human trafficking unit, resulting in a total of 205 arrests and 394 victims recovered.

National News & Foreign Policy

1.U.S., Iran head back to talks after weekend strikes

This image provided by U.S. Central Command shows a F/A-18E Super Hornet landing on the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in support of Operation Epic Fury, on Sunday, March 1, 2026. (U.S. Navy via AP)

As the Washington Post reports, “An American official says the United States and Iran will “stand down for now” after days of strikes tested the fragile ceasefire agreement signed this month and raised questions about the state of talks to reach a broader peace.”

“The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said Sunday that both sides were set to continue talks on ‘all areas’ of the memorandum of understanding that the U.S. and Iran signed this month, and that ‘vessels can move freely,’” WP reported. “Iran hasn’t publicly confirmed that plan and insisted Sunday that it had a right to full control of the Strait of Hormuz, brushing aside President Donald Trump’s threats to ‘complete the job’ of the war he launched four months ago if Tehran did not relent on the waterway.”

WP continued, “Mike Waltz, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said the Iranian regime is ‘sadly mistaken’ if it ‘thinks for a second that President Trump is going to sit by, stand by, while Iran continues to attack international shipping without a response.’”

2. Speaker Johnson sending housing bill to President Trump

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Politico reports that “House Speaker Mike Johnson said he plans to send President Donald Trump a bipartisan housing bill Monday, just days after the president abruptly canceled a signing ceremony for the legislation after Congress failed to pass his elections security act.”

“Speaking with Fox News’ ‘Sunday Morning Futures,; Johnson said the 21st Century ROAD To Housing Act is a Republican priority for lowering costs for Americans,” Politico reported.

“I’m going to send the bill over to him on Monday, and it will become law,” the Louisiana Republican told host Maria Bartiromo. “I certainly want him to take the biggest, boldest marker that he has and do that big Trump signature proudly on that legislation because we’re delivering for the people, and that’s what he wants to do.”

Sports

Shuckers to celebrate America 250

(Photo from Biloxi Shuckers / AJ Williams)

After clinching the First Half South Division title, the Biloxi Shuckers are returning home to celebrate America’s 250th birthday with a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

The series will run Tuesday through Sunday. Fireworks will be on display on both Friday and Saturday nights, July 3 and 4.

After the Friday game, the Shuckers will host part one of their annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza with one of the biggest shows of the season. Then on Saturday, the first 1,000 fans will receive an America 250 Commemorative Coin. After the game, the Shuckers will host part two of their annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza, with a patriotic-themed show.

Markets & Business

1. Futures up to open week

CNBC reports that stock futures rose Monday, “with tech rebounding after a tough week. Investors also weighed a pause in hostilities between the U.S. and Iran.”

“Traders were keeping a close eye on U.S. tech stocks following last week’s sharp market swings across the sector,” CNBC reported. “The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite shed nearly 2% and 4.6%, respectively, with Nvidia and Alphabet losing more than 8% each. Meta Platforms, Apple and Amazon also dropped more than 4% each, while SpaceX tumbled 17%. The Dow, which is less exposed to tech, bucked the negative trend, advancing 0.6%. Merck and Johnson & Johnson led the 30-stock benchmark higher last week, rising 13% and 11.5%, respectively.”

CNBC added, “Crude prices rose at the start of the week as traders assessed whether the pause in hostilities would hold and ease concerns over disruptions to energy supplies. International Brent oil climbed 0.67% to $72.47 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate futures advanced 1.2% to $70.06.”

2. Los Angeles delays $30/hour minimum wage

According to FoxBusiness, “Los Angeles officials have delayed implementation of a controversial plan to raise the minimum wage for hotel and airport workers to $30 an hour after the hospitality industry warned the mandate could result in layoffs, reduced hiring and increased automation.”

“The measure, often referred to as the ‘Olympic Wage,’ was originally designed to increase wages to $30 an hour by 2028 as Los Angeles prepares to host the Summer Olympics,” FoxBusiness reported. “But city leaders recently voted to push back full implementation until 2030 amid concerns about rising labor costs as hotels prepare for a surge in visitors tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympics.”

FoxBusiness noted, “The proposal also comes as New York City officials consider a separate plan to raise the city’s minimum wage to $30 an hour over several years, a concept aligned with broader progressive efforts to increase wage floors in high-cost areas.”