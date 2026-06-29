From teacher pay to illegal immigration: New laws set to take effect in Mississippi

See what bills become law in the Magnolia State on July 1.

Each year, Mississippi lawmakers file thousands of bills requiring tens of thousands of hours of legislative work in the Senate and House of Representatives between January and April.

Once the sausage making is done, the governor and his staff must then vet the measures that are sent to his desk.

Below is a look at some of the bills that made their way through the process this year and will become law on July 1, 2026.

Education

SB 2103 – Public school teacher pay raises and more

$2,000 pay raise for all public school teachers, teacher assistants, CTE instructors, occupational therapists and school psychologists

Another $2,000 pay raise for special education teachers on top of the initial $2,000 teacher pay raise

Increases base student cost to $7,201.77, up from $6,845

Sets full-day attendance portion at 60%

If a student is participating in a school sanctioned activity, they are not to be considered absent

Defines chronic absenteeism as missing 10% of school days in a year

School districts are to implement strategies to address chronic absenteeism

SB 3053 and SB 3063 – College professor pay raises

$2,000 pay raises for university and community college professors.

HB 562 – Upskill grant program

Funding to cover tuition and fees associated with attending a Mississippi public community or junior college for the length of time required to earn a certificate or associate degree in an eligible program

SB 2294 – Mississippi Math Act

Expands statewide math and reading initiatives with coaches

Establishes the J.P. Wilemon, Jr., Financial Literacy Act and implements a course on financial literacy in order to earn a high school diploma

Updates required computer science course to include AI and other emerging technologies

Mandates that civics education be incorporated in U.S. government curriculum

Child care

SB 2867 – Tax credits

Creates income tax credits for employers who provide child care stipends to employees

Up to $3,000 per year for each child of an employee, with an aggregate per year not to exceed $1 million

HB 1224 – Online safety

Creates the Mississippi Keeping Kids Safe Online act

Requires the Mississippi Department of Education to create a curriculum for social media safety

Regulates interactive computer service providers from offering certain services minors

SB 2110 – Child supervision

Creates crime and establishes penalties against a parent or guardian who neglects a child

Penalties of up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines

SB 2369 – Child support and gambling

Withholds child support in arrearage from gambling winnings

Judicial System

SB 2710 – Juvenile firearms offenses

Juvenile offenders under 18 years old who commit a violent crime with a firearm will be charged in Circuit Court and prosecuted as adults

Enhances penalties for transferring or selling a stolen firearm

HB 1752 – Judicial pay raises

Raises pay for state Supreme Court, court of appeals and circuit and chancery courts judges

Raises range between $10,000 and $13,000

HB 525 – Sexual battery

Creates a mandatory minimum sentence for sexual battery convictions

Sets the minimum at 5 years and maximum at 30 years for first offense

Second offense minimum is set at 10 years with maximum of 40 years

SB 2821 – Capital sexual battery

Create the crime of capital sexual battery, with a maximum sentence of death

HB 1662 – Joint custody

Establishes a presumptive assumption of joint custody for divorcing parents with children as “equally shared parenting time is in the best interest of the child”

SB 2263 – Probable cause

Prohibits Department of Marine Resources enforcement officers from performing vessel stops or boarding a vessel without probable cause

Immigration

SB 2114 – Criminalizes illegal immigration

Criminalizes illegal immigration at the state level

Makes the crime a misdemeanor offense punishable by imprisonment of not less than six months

SB 2322 – Driver licenses

Invalidates certain out-of-state driver licenses issued to individuals who cannot prove they are in the country legally

HB 538 – Sanctuary policies

Updates Mississippi’s prohibition on political subdivisions such as cities and counties adopting sanctuary policies to include law enforcement agencies

Makes it illegal for state and local law enforcement to interfere with federal authorities working immigration cases, namely Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

Healthcare

HB 314 – Ibogaine

Allows for Ibogaine clinical treatment trials

The Mississippi Department of Health is to form a consortium of a drug developer, lead university, and hospital to conduct the clinical trials, with the goal of obtaining FDA approval for the treatment of opioid use disorders and neurological conditions such as PTSD

HB 565 – Jill Gray Eure Act

Requires Medicaid to provide coverage of biomarker testing

Biomarker testing includes, but is not limited to, single-analyte tests, multi-plex panel tests, protein expression, whole exome, whole genome, and whole transcriptome sequencing and other genomic or molecular sequencing

HB 1613 – Abortion drugs

Criminalizes the shipping or dispensing of abortion-inducing drugs

The drugs are defined as a medicine, drug or any other substance prescribed or dispensed with the intent of terminating the clinically diagnosable pregnancy of a woman to cause the death of the unborn child

PERS

HB 4073 – Changes to the Public Employees’ Retirement System

Allows retired personnel to return to work at 80% salary with no annual raises after a 30-day break instead of the prior 90 days

Establishes the Mississippi Work and Save Program, allowing employees to voluntarily contribute to a personal IRA

Reduces the years of service needed for retirement in Tier 5 from 35 year to 30 years

Benefits will be calculated on highest 4 years of earnings

Elections

SB 2588 – SHIELD Act

Mandates use of the national Systematic Alien and Verification Entitlements (SAVE) database to ensure U.S. citizenship of a registered voter when that person is not in the Department of Public Safety’s system or if they have “checked themselves” as a non-resident

HB 859 – In-person Absentee Voting

Ends the use of signed and sealed envelopes when casting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots will be placed in a secure Optical Mark Reading machine when ballot is cast

Absentee ballots would then be tallied the night of Election Day

HB 858 – Off-line Voting Machines

All Optical Mark Reading machines are restricted from establishing wireless connections when in use during an election

Product Labeling

HB 1466 – Seafood