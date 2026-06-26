Mississippi to celebrate America’s 250th birthday

Many of the events around the Magnolia State are ongoing, because a 250th birthday is difficult to celebrate in just one day.

This year, the Fourth of July falls on a Saturday. There will be nothing but red, white, and blue, hot dogs, and apple pie anywhere you go. Pets will take cover under beds while fireworks burst overhead, and brave children will squeal with delight. It’s a holiday like none other, and it’s all about celebrating America and the birth of our great nation,

This year is extra special, as July 4 marks the 250th birthday of our country. People in Europe live in houses older than that, but this country is still wet behind the ears, relatively speaking. Marking 250 years as a country is worth celebrating, and all across the country, people will be doing just that in grand style. There will be parades, concerts, and all sorts of events, completely decked out in shades of red, white, and blue.

To get an idea of what’s happening around Mississippi, click here and start planning your Fourth of July weekend. Many of the events are ongoing, because a 250th birthday is difficult to celebrate in just one day.

While we won’t list all the events here, there are a few that are noteworthy.

Magee Chamber of Commerce Service Project

The Chamber of Commerce in Magee, along with all interested clubs, organizations, churches, businesses, and individuals, has a goal to collect 250 items to donate to the Veterans Home to show appreciation for their part in our rich history.

Live Music at the Lake

Celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday this summer at John W. Kyle State Park during their A250 Independence Celebrations. Live music, family activities, and a fireworks show will bring people together for two days, July 3 and 4, along the shores of Sardis Lake. Bring your lawn chairs, family, and friends, and be sure to wear your red, white, and blue for a memorable Fourth of July celebration.

Paddle into the Next 250 Years

Celebrate America 250 all day July 3 and 4 on the water at Paul B. Johnson State Park during our A250 Independence Celebration! From kayak races and live entertainment to patriotic displays, parades, and fireworks over the lake—this two-day event is packed with summer fun for the entire family. Pack your lawn chairs, your kayak, and your red, white, and blue—the folks at Paul B. Johnson State Park invite you to celebrate Independence Day weekend on the water.

Star Spangled Celebration

Star Spangled Celebration on the River is always fun. But this year’s celebration at Petal River Park and Chain Park in Hattiesburg and Petal promises to be bigger, more meaningful, and more patriotic than ever as we celebrate America’s 250th! This year’s celebration will introduce the new “Red, White, Blue, and a Healthy You” campaign in partnership with Forrest Health, focusing on honoring veterans, promoting preventative health, encouraging activity, and bringing the community together in a special way. It will be an evening filled with live music, family fun, patriotic moments, a fireworks show, and a celebration the community will always remember.

Ignite the Night Fireworks Show

Join the City of Gulfport and Island View Casino Resort on July 4 for an unforgettable evening to celebrate Independence Day and America’s 250th Anniversary with a spectacular fireworks show over the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Ignite the Night Fireworks Show begins at 8:45 PM. Viewing locations include Jones Park, Gulfport Marina, and Gulfport Beach. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and patriotic spirit for a night of celebration, community, and fireworks in honor of 250 years of America.

Synchronized Fireworks Show

Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday on July 4 with Oxford-Lafayette County as they honor 250 years of America’s independence with an unforgettable night at mTrade Park! Fireworks begin at 9:00 PM. Gather your family and friends, bring your lawn chairs and blankets, and enjoy the show in the sky. Tune in to Bullseye 95.5 FM at 9:00 PM for a synchronized patriotic music melody to accompany the fireworks show. It’s the ideal way to celebrate freedom, community, and patriotism.

Don’t sit this one out this year. It’s a big birthday, and folks are celebrating big. Hang your American flag on your front porch, load up the car, and enjoy an evening of music and fireworks. This will be a day you’ll tell your grandchildren about someday.