Magnolia Mornings: June 26, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. AG finds four officer-involved shootings dating back to 2023 justified

The Office of the Attorney General announced Thursday that it has completed the review of four incidents involving officer-involved shootings.

The incidents include:

November 23, 2025 – Lucedale involving one Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy

September 16, 2024 – Olive Branch involving two Olive Branch Police Department officers

May 4, 2024 – Ridgeland involving seven Ridgeland Police Department officers

September 7, 2023 – Magee involving one Simpson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy

In these four incidents, the Attorney General’s Office said it found the use of force was justified. Pursuant to Section 45-1-6 of the Mississippi Code.

The reviews followed an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

2. MDA hosting GCRF workshops

The Mississippi Development Authority is organizing a series of workshops to help guide communities and organizations through the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund grant application process. GCRF provides funding for projects that support economic growth and development in Mississippi’s Gulf Coast region.

The funds support economic growth and development in the state’s six coastal counties: George, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River and Stone.

The workshops will cover topics related to the GCRF application portal, including recent updates and application requirements. Here’s the schedule:

Monday, July 6

9 a.m. – Hancock County Port & Harbor Commission, Multipurpose Room, 7250 Stennis Airport Road, Kiln

2 p.m. – Knight Nonprofit Center, Hancock Whitney Room, 11975 Seaway Road, Gulfport

Tuesday, July 7

9 a.m. – George County Board of Supervisors Meeting Room, 329 Ratliff Street, Lucedale

2 p.m. – Jackson County Board of Supervisors Meeting Room, 2915 Canty Street, Pascagoula

Wednesday, July 8

9 a.m. – Stone County Economic Development Partnership, 115 Hatten Avenue East, Wiggins

2 p.m. – Pearl River County Extension Office, 835 MS-26, Poplarville

National News & Foreign Policy

1. SCOTUS hands Trump administration immigration enforcement wins

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

The U.S. Supreme Court handed the Trump administration wins this week.

“On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines that the government can legally turn away asylum seekers trying to reach a U.S. port of entry, provided they have not yet stepped onto U.S. soil. The decision marks a significant win for the Trump administration and clears the way for officials to try to bring back the now-rescinded immigration policy,” The Hill reported. “A second 6-3 ruling Thursday cleared the way for the Trump administration to end temporary legal protections for Haitian and Syrian migrants, opening the door to the potential deportations of hundreds of thousands of people with temporary protected status (TPS).”

The Hill noted, “The immigration rulings also serve as a reminder of the important role Senate elections play in shaping the Supreme Court. Had Republicans not controlled the Senate at the start of Trump’s first term, it’s unclear whether the court would have its current conservative makeup.”

2. Obama says Trump “knows better” than to insult him to his face

Barack Obama (From Brian Tyler Cohen on YouTube)

As reported by the New York Times, “Former President Barack Obama said he believes President Trump’s attacks on him are ‘an obsession’ and that Mr. Trump ‘knows better’ than to insult him to his face.”

“In an interview released Wednesday on All The Smoke podcast, Mr. Obama was asked how he continues to ‘take the high road’ under Mr. Trump’s unrelenting, yearslong preoccupation with him and his family,” NYT reported.

“Look, you got to ask him what it is — the obsession,” Mr. Obama told the podcast hosts, former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, per NYT. “I obviously, you know, have a room in his head — a suite — in his head.”

He added: “If this — whoever you were talking about — was in front of me, which has happened a couple times, he don’t talk like that. Cause he knows better.”

Sports

Southern Miss Deputy AD selected for NCAA Pathway Program

(From Southern Miss Athletics)

Southern Miss Deputy Athletic Director/Chief Revenue Officer Spencer Bridges has been selected as one of 21 administrators across all three college divisions for the 2026-27 Pathway Program, a yearlong initiative designed to prepare senior-level athletics administrators for their next career step as directors of athletics or conference commissioners.

The Pathway Program, led by NCAA leadership development, is an intensive, experiential learning opportunity for selected participants who work at an NCAA school or conference in Divisions I, II, or III. It is designed to prepare administrators for executive-level leadership roles within intercollegiate athletics. The curriculum builds practical knowledge in budgeting, strategic planning, and fundraising to support both current responsibilities and future roles.

The experience includes structured mentorship with senior leaders such as athletics directors, conference commissioners, and school presidents, providing personalized guidance and industry insight.

Markets & Business

1. Tech stocks continue to tumble

CNBC reports that tech stocks sold off on Friday “amid mounting concerns over the rising cost of artificial intelligence infrastructure.”

“U.S. semiconductor companies struggled in premarket trading. Intel shed just over 3%, Sandisk fell 4.74%, Arm lost 3.66% and Marvell dropped 3.29%,” CNBC reported. “In Europe, key chip stocks were also down as the market opened. ASML was down 0.83%, Infineon fell 2.96%, ASM International dropped 3.67%, ST Microelectronics shed 2.95% and Be Semiconductor was won 3.25%.”

CNBC added, “Overnight on Wall Street, Apple led declines after announcing price increases for its MacBook and iPad products, citing higher component costs, including chips. This has fueled concerns that soaring semiconductor prices could eventually squeeze the margins of major technology companies.”

2. U.S. economy grew 2.1% in first quarter

FoxBusiness reports that the U.S. economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the first quarter, according to the Commerce Department’s estimate.

“The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Thursday released its final reading of first-quarter GDP, which showed the economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.1% in the three-month period including January, February and March,” FoxBusiness reported. “That figure was higher than the expectations of economists polled by LSEG, who had estimated 1.6% GDP growth in the first quarter. The figure was initially estimated at 2% before it was lowered to 1.6% in the BEA’s first revision.”

FoxBusiness continued, “Across industries, the biggest contributors to GDP growth were the information technology sector; the federal government; professional, scientific and technical services; and durable goods manufacturing. The main offsets to GDP were declines in retail trade, wholesale trade, along with finance and insurance.”