MUW earns second consecutive 100% Praxis pass rate for speech-language pathologists

Dr. Hunter Manasco, Chair of MUW’s Department of Speech-Language Pathology, said that faculty working with students to achieve proficiency before taking the test is the reason the institution has achieved the 100% passing rate for two consecutive years.

For the second consecutive year, 100% of Mississippi University for Women’s Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology degree recipients passed the required national certification exam, the Praxis.

The achievement is expected to help meet a growing need for people with these skills, as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates that by 2034 the need for these professionals will expand by 15%, or about 28,000 additional job openings. A master’s in the field is required to open a private practice, but those with the degree can also find careers in education and medical settings such as hospitals and clinics.

“A 100% pass rate, especially two years consecutively, is difficult to achieve. It is truly a testament to the dedication of our students and faculty. Our SLP program’s contribution to healthcare in our state is unmatched,” said Dr. Brandy Larmon, dean of the Vandergriff College of Nursing and Health Sciences

The Bureau of Labor Statistics states that the average median annual wage for a speech pathologist is about $95,000. Within Mississippi, there are roughly 1,500 speech-language pathologists who earn a median wage of more than $75,000. It is estimated that the need for these professionals in the state of Mississippi will grow by more than 20% by 2032.

Completion of the Praxis is required for educators and provides a nationally recognized credential for speech language pathology professionals that also paves the way for a Certificate of Clinical Competence provided by the American Speech-Langauge-Hearing Association.

Dr. Hunter Manasco, Chair of MUW’s Department of Speech-Language Pathology, said that faculty working with students to achieve proficiency before taking the test is the reason the institution has achieved the 100% passing rate for two consecutive years.

“Our 100% pass rate is a reflection of the countless hours of student preparation and faculty mentorship,” Manasco said. “We are excited to see them begin careers that will make a lasting difference for individuals and families.”