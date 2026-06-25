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MUW earns second consecutive 100%...

MUW earns second consecutive 100% Praxis pass rate for speech-language pathologists

By: Jeremy Pittari - June 25, 2026

(Photo from MUW website)

  • Dr. Hunter Manasco, Chair of MUW’s Department of Speech-Language Pathology, said that faculty working with students to achieve proficiency before taking the test is the reason the institution has achieved the 100% passing rate for two consecutive years. 

For the second consecutive year, 100% of Mississippi University for Women’s Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology degree recipients passed the required national certification exam, the Praxis.

The achievement is expected to help meet a growing need for people with these skills, as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates that by 2034 the need for these professionals will expand by 15%, or about 28,000 additional job openings. A master’s in the field is required to open a private practice, but those with the degree can also find careers in education and medical settings such as hospitals and clinics. 

“A 100% pass rate, especially two years consecutively, is difficult to achieve. It is truly a testament to the dedication of our students and faculty. Our SLP program’s contribution to healthcare in our state is unmatched,” said Dr. Brandy Larmon, dean of the Vandergriff College of Nursing and Health Sciences

The Bureau of Labor Statistics states that the average median annual wage for a speech pathologist is about $95,000. Within Mississippi, there are roughly 1,500 speech-language pathologists who earn a median wage of more than $75,000. It is estimated that the need for these professionals in the state of Mississippi will grow by more than 20% by 2032. 

Completion of the Praxis is required for educators and provides a nationally recognized credential for speech language pathology professionals that also paves the way for a Certificate of Clinical Competence provided by the American Speech-Langauge-Hearing Association. 

Dr. Hunter Manasco, Chair of MUW’s Department of Speech-Language Pathology, said that faculty working with students to achieve proficiency before taking the test is the reason the institution has achieved the 100% passing rate for two consecutive years. 

“Our 100% pass rate is a reflection of the countless hours of student preparation and faculty mentorship,” Manasco said. “We are excited to see them begin careers that will make a lasting difference for individuals and families.”

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Jeremy Pittari
Jeremy Pittari is a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast. Born and raised in Slidell, La., he moved to South Mississippi in the early 90s. Jeremy earned an associate in arts from Pearl River Community College and went on to attend the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned a bachelor's of arts in journalism. A week after Hurricane Katrina, he started an internship as a reporter with the community newspaper in Pearl River County. After graduation, he accepted a full-time position at that news outlet where he covered the recovery process post Katrina in Pearl River and Hancock Counties. For nearly 17 years he wrote about local government, education, law enforcement, crime, business and a variety of other topics. Email Jeremy: jeremy@magnoliatribune.com
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