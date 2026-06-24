Two special elections to be held in November to fill seats in the Mississippi House of Representatives

The governor set the special elections after the deaths of State Rep. Price Wallace and State Rep. William “Bo” Brown.

Two special elections will be held this November to fill seats in the Mississippi House of Representatives after the deaths of two members earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R) declared the need to hold special elections to fill the vacant seats in House District 70 and House District 77. Both special elections will be held on November 3, with the deadline for candidates to qualify set for August 20.

Runoff dates for these elections, if required, will be held on December 1.

The elections will fill House seats formerly held by the late State Rep. Price Wallace (R) and the late State Rep. William “Bo” Brown (D), both of whom died in less than a week from each other.

Wallace passed away on June 3 and was a member of the House of Representatives since 2018. He served as the chair of the House Constitution Committee and was a member on other committees including Agriculture, Public Property and Transportation to name a few. Outside of his legislative work, Wallace was a poultry farmer.

The family of Brown announced his passing on June 8. Prior to joining the state House of Representatives in 2020, he was a City Council member for the City of Jackson and a coach and teacher in the Jackson Public School system. During Brown’s time in the House, he served on the Judiciary B, Medicaid and Transportation committees.