Fitch doesn’t tip her hand at Neshoba

The two-term Attorney General is widely believed to be among a handful of Republicans considering a run for Mississippi Governor in 2027. Yet, no announcement was made at the Neshoba County Fair on Wednesday.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R) did not tip her hand as to her future campaign plans on Wednesday at the Neshoba County Fair. Instead, she used her time on the Founders Square stage to highlight the work her office is doing across Mississippi.

Fitch, who has held the office of Attorney General for two terms, is routinely mentioned among a handful of possible candidates for governor in 2027. She left fairgoers wondering what comes next while touting her office’s record over the last eight years.

“I am proud to have been part of bringing Mississippi to this exciting moment in time. We are truly on the verge of greatness,” Fitch said. “We are at that moment where we can transform Mississippi from one of the nation’s best kept secrets to the very top of the nation’s leader board.”

She said people are paying attention, and “they are really watching to see what we do next.”

“The choices we make in the next few years will determine if we become that leader in conservative governance. This is about serious governing. This is about strategic planning. This is about bringing people together and engaging everyone in the mission to make Mississippi the leader,” Fitch said without divulging her electoral prospects. “We need to focus on the things that make Mississippi safer, make Mississippi more affordable, and make Mississippi more prosperous. We need to remain anchored in our core values of faith and family and freedom, while we take Mississippi toward our destiny.”

Fitch said she has never shied away from making the tough choices.

Magnolia Tribune learned this week that Fitch will make her intentions known “soon” but no indication was given as to what office she will seek in 2027.

“I commit to you that as long as you trust me to serve, and in whatever capacity you trust me to serve, I will put your interests first,” she continued. “I will choose progress over motion. I will build bridges and forge partnerships. I will empower every Mississippian to be a part of our future. Together we will make bold and sustaining change for Mississippi.”

Highlights in Office

The Attorney General listed off a list of successes over the last few years, chief among them being her office’s work to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Always remember that we protected life by overturning Roe v Wade. I am honored to have led with my Attorney General’s team on one of the biggest cases in our nation’s history,” Fitch emphasized to the crowd. “The big firms and national groups came to Jackson to let us know that they wrote the law, so they’ll handle the lawsuit. But we told them: We’ve got this at the Attorney General’s Office. And we did. Mississippi led by the AGO showed the world just how to make legal history. Then, Mississippi showed the world how you make good on our promise to both empower women and promote life.”

Other highlights the Attorney General mentioned included:

Working with the Trump administration to fight human trafficking.

Fighting waste, fraud and corruption.

Recovering over $101 million for Mississippi taxpayers.

The One Pill Can Kill initiative to combat fentanyl overdoses.

Prosecuting Medicaid fraud.

Fitch also noted that when the Biden administration moved to require that schools let boys play on girls’ sports teams and use girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms, “We stood strong.”

“We were first to file suit to protect our girls’ opportunities, privacy, and safety under Title IX,” she said. “When our case got up to the Supreme Court, the justices blocked the Biden administration from acting. We won.”

The Attorney General also spoke on the reduction in crime and murder in Mississippi’s Capitol City, saying murders are down 30% in Jackson.

“Crime was destroying our state capital and the CCID, or Capitol Complex Improvement District, was an innovative law enforcement response,” Fitch said. “We had to beat back challenges in state and federal courts to get it up and running, but now, with Capital Police, our Attorney General prosecutors are in there day after day making the rule of law work for residents, businesses, and visitors in our Capital City.”

Protecting children online was another point Fitch made from the Neshoba stage, saying her office has been “battling it out with Big Tech” to keep the Walker Montgomery Protecting Children Online Act in place to protect children.