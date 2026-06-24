Congressional candidates stump at Neshoba

Candidates (left to right): Ty Pinkins (I), Scott Colom (D), and Michael Chiaradio (D) speak at the Neshoba County Fair, June 24, 2026 (Photo by Frank Corder | Magnolia Tribune)

Democrats Michael Chiaradio and Scott Colom as well as Independent Ty Pinkins made their case to fairgoers at Founders Square on Wednesday. See what they had to say from under the pavilion.

Three candidates on the ballot this November were on the stump at the Neshoba County Fair on Wednesday, taking their message to attendees gathered under the pavilion at Founders Square.

Third Congressional District

Democrat Michael Chiaradio, running in the Third Congressional District, kicked off the federal candidate speeches. He is challenging incumbent Republican Michael Guest. Libertarian Erik Kiehle is also on the ballot.

Guest was unable to attend the fair due to his obligations in D.C. as Congress remains in session. Kiehle was not on the speaking agenda on Wednesday.

Chiaradio moved to Mississippi from New Jersey following a brief stint playing professional baseball. He told the crowd at Neshoba in moving to Mississippi he found people around him where he could build a better life.

“When I came here I wasn’t really thinking about my neighbors but I’m blessed. I love my neighbors,” Chiaradio said. “At that time I wasn’t thinking of who my neighbors would be. That’s because when I came here I didn’t think we were as divided as our politics would tell us. When I came here, I didn’t believe it would matter whether I moved in next to a white person or a black person or next to a Democrat or a Republican.”

He said while “we won’t always agree… as long as we stay together” Mississippi and America is better for the policy battles that flow from the differences.

“With each passing generation we’re moving closer and closer to our beautiful ideals,” Chiaradio said.

The Democrat nominee is facing an uphill battle against Guest in November. Chiaradio remains significantly behind Guest in campaign fundraising, with Guest pushing his cash on hand to nearly $1 million. Chiaradio reported just over $16,000 at the end of the first quarter of this year.

Guest and Chiaradio were unopposed in their party primaries this year. Guest was also unopposed in his re-election bid in 2024. The Republican has held the seat since winning in 2018.

Yet, Chiaradio believes the district wants a change this election cycle. He said he will make mistakes if elected but promised to work daily to make things better.

As a Congressman, Chiaradio wants to bring “big infrastructure” projects to the state, namely roads, bridges, hospitals, and water systems.

“Projects that support private businesses and improve the lives of our people,” he said to applause from those listening.

He also expressed the desire to increase teacher pay to attract and retain good people to the education field.

“I promise to work to protect our seniors and to protect our healthcare,” Chiaradio added. “We can solve our problems without stripping away programs people need.”

U.S. Senate

Two of the three candidates on the November General Election ballot for U.S. Senate in Mississippi were on hand at the Neshoba County Fair on Wednesday – Ty Pinkins (I) and Scott Colom (D). Incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, like Congressman Guest, was in session in D.C.

Pinkins followed Chiaradio on the Founders Square stage, telling fairgoers that he is not running as a Republican or a Democrat.

“I’m running as an Independent veteran for Mississippi because leaders in both parties in Washington have failed to live up to the principles Jefferson put on paper 250 years ago,” Pinkins said. “For nearly half a century, both political parties have multiple chances to lead under unified government, controlling the White House, the House of Representatives, and the United States Senate at the same time. They had the power.”

He said both parties had the opportunity to deliver “last change, but still we’re dealing with a broken immigration system, rising prices, unaffordable healthcare, exploding debt, and war after war after war.”

Pinkins is a 21-year active veteran with more than 36 months at war. He is now an attorney and author living in the Delta.

There are currently six independent veterans like him running for the U.S. Senate this cycle. Pinkins said if they are elected, both parties will have to come to them in order to get things done in D.C.

“If even three of us win, we can deny either party an outright Senate majority,” Pinkins said. “And if both parties have to come to those independents to form a majority, my answer is simple. ‘That sounds good, but it ain’t free.’ If you want our vote, Mississippians deserve guaranteed votes on single issue bills, ban on congressional stock trading, overturning Citizens United, getting big money out of our politics, passing a budget, and lowering the cost of gas, groceries and healthcare.”

This year is Pinkins’ second run for U.S. Senate in as many years. He lost to U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R) in 2024, only able to muster just over 37% of the vote. Pinkins then switched from being a Democrat to an Independent in July 2025 after a rift emerged between him and the leaders in the Mississippi Democratic Party. Pinkins told Magnolia Tribune last year that he was urged – more than once – to “make room” for someone else.

That someone else was Scott Colom, a District Attorney who is now the Democratic Party’s nominee this November.

Colom told the Neshoba crowd Wednesday that while he is running as a Democrat, “I’ll tell you the same thing I told Democrats and Republicans and everyone in between.”

“I’m not running to be another Democratic Senator. I’m running to be Mississippi’s Senator,” Colom said. “That means, as a prosecutor, I understand the importance of keeping our borders secure and I will work to do that regardless of what any political party thinks. That means I won’t compromise the Second Amendment rights that allow me to keep my daughter’s safe and allows you to keep your family safe.”

Colom said he “won’t lecture you about how to live your life,” saying family and hard work are not just slogans.

His case against Hyde-Smith largely relies on two points: her support of President Donald Trump’s agenda and her “not showing up” to answer directly to Mississippians.

“One year ago this 4th of July, she voted to hand a tax break to billionaires who mostly live in California and New York,” Colom alleged of Hyde-Smith’s vote in support of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. “And to pay for it, she cut the healthcare that keeps the lights on at our hospitals.”

Colom accused Hyde-Smith of “putting her donors and the folks in Washington first.”

He went on to say Hyde-Smith is “nowhere to be found,” saying she does not appear at forums or answer questions from the public.

Scott Colom talks to the media at the Neshoba County Fair, June 24, 2026. (Photo by Frank Corder | Magnolia Tribune)

The Democrat mentioned both on the stage and in the press gaggle after his speech that his father was a Republican who supported former GOP Governor Kirk Fordice. Colom said the values instilled in him by his family is what guides him daily.

Yet, those values have been questioned when voters consider the source of the candidate’s campaign funds. While Colom has taken issue with Hyde-Smith’s use of her funds, Hyde-Smith has pointed out that Colom’s funding comes from liberal financier George Soros and other far left political action committees such as super PAC American Bridge 21st Century. Pinkins ties both of his opponents to pro-Israel lobbies like J Street and especially AIPAC.

In terms of campaign dollars, first quarter campaign finance filings from this year showed Pinkins with just $630 cash on hand. Hyde-Smith and Colom reported $2.5 million and $560,000, respectively.

Mississippi has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1982. Democrats need four seats to flip control on the U.S. Senate this cycle. Hyde-Smith has held the Senate seat since 2018, having first been appointed by former Governor Phil Bryant (R) after the retirement of former Senator Thad Cochran (R).