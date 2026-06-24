Celebrate America’s 250th birthday with fireworks, family fun, and affordable beach getaways in Mississippi

Throughout Independence Day weekend, communities across Coastal Mississippi will host fireworks displays and patriotic celebrations for visitors and residents alike.

With 62 miles of shoreline between Louisiana’s eastern border and Alabama’s western border, the Mississippi Gulf Coast counties of Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson welcome visitors to spend summer vacations on over 26 miles of sand-white beaches. If it’s been a while, or if you’ve never been, this summer is an ideal time to pack up the car and head to the beach.

America is celebrating its 250th birthday on July 4, 2026, and a great way to celebrate the occasion is with a family-friendly beach getaway complete with fireworks displays, patriotic celebrations up and down the shoreline, and dining on the freshest seafood, pulled straight from the Gulf. There are plenty of attractions for all ages, along with events and festivals, walkable downtowns, and accommodations ranging from unique boutique hotels to beachfront resorts. It’s an affordable summer escape to create special memories to last a lifetime.

(Photo from Coastal Mississippi Tourism)

Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism, says that America’s 250th birthday is an exciting opportunity for families and friends to come together and celebrate.

“Milestone moments like this become part of our personal stories, and years from now, families will remember the fireworks they watched, the places they explored, and the time they spent together celebrating America’s birthday. Coastal Mississippi offers the perfect setting for creating lasting memories. We look forward to welcoming visitors as our coastal communities come together to celebrate this historic occasion in America’s history.”

Throughout Independence Day weekend, communities across Coastal Mississippi will host fireworks displays and patriotic celebrations for visitors and residents alike. Make your plans now and don’t miss these exciting events:

The Boom Boom Committee Fireworks Show | July 4 | Biloxi: One of the Gulf Coast’s premier Independence Day traditions returns to Biloxi with a spectacular fireworks display launched from a barge near Deer Island. Recognized as the second-largest fireworks show from the Texas state line to Jacksonville, Florida, the celebration features a dazzling display choreographed to patriotic music and broadcast live on BOB 105.9.

One of the Gulf Coast’s premier Independence Day traditions returns to Biloxi with a spectacular fireworks display launched from a barge near Deer Island. Recognized as the second-largest fireworks show from the Texas state line to Jacksonville, Florida, the celebration features a dazzling display choreographed to patriotic music and broadcast live on BOB 105.9. Red, White, & Biloxi | July 4 | Biloxi: Held on the Biloxi Town Green, this community celebration combines live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and tributes to the city’s history and heritage. The event concludes with prime viewing of the Boom Boom Committee fireworks display over the Mississippi Sound.

Held on the Biloxi Town Green, this community celebration combines live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and tributes to the city’s history and heritage. The event concludes with prime viewing of the Boom Boom Committee fireworks display over the Mississippi Sound. Long Beach 4th of July Jubilee | June 27 | Long Beach: Coastal Mississippi’s America 250 celebrations begin early in Long Beach with a full day of patriotic festivities, including a parade, live music, and a beachfront fireworks display. This event offers a family-friendly kickoff to Independence Day celebrations along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Coastal Mississippi’s America 250 celebrations begin early in Long Beach with a full day of patriotic festivities, including a parade, live music, and a beachfront fireworks display. This event offers a family-friendly kickoff to Independence Day celebrations along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Diamondhead 4th of July Fireworks Celebration | July 3 | Diamondhead: The City of Diamondhead welcomes residents and visitors for an evening of live entertainment, followed by a fireworks display. The celebration offers a festive start to Independence Day weekend on Coastal Mississippi’s western end.

The City of Diamondhead welcomes residents and visitors for an evening of live entertainment, followed by a fireworks display. The celebration offers a festive start to Independence Day weekend on Coastal Mississippi’s western end. Ignite the Night Fireworks Show | July 4 | Gulfport: The City of Gulfport and Island View Casino Resort celebrate Independence Day and America’s 250th Anniversary with a spectacular fireworks show over Gulfport. The show can be viewed from several public locations along the city’s harbor and beachfront.

The City of Gulfport and Island View Casino Resort celebrate Independence Day and America’s 250th Anniversary with a spectacular fireworks show over Gulfport. The show can be viewed from several public locations along the city’s harbor and beachfront. Freedom Over Ocean Springs Fireworks Show | July 3 | Ocean Springs: Held at Front Beach, this family-friendly waterfront celebration features live entertainment and a fireworks display over the Mississippi Sound. The event offers one of Coastal Mississippi’s most scenic settings for an Independence Day celebration.

Held at Front Beach, this family-friendly waterfront celebration features live entertainment and a fireworks display over the Mississippi Sound. The event offers one of Coastal Mississippi’s most scenic settings for an Independence Day celebration. City of Pascagoula 4th of July Fireworks Show | July 4 | Pascagoula: Pascagoula’s annual fireworks display illuminates the Mississippi Sound and offers visitors a classic coastal Independence Day experience. The celebration is visible from multiple locations along the city’s waterfront.

Pascagoula’s annual fireworks display illuminates the Mississippi Sound and offers visitors a classic coastal Independence Day experience. The celebration is visible from multiple locations along the city’s waterfront. Fireworks in Paradise | July 4 | Biloxi: Paradise Pier at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi offers a unique way to experience Independence Day with waterfront attractions and views of Biloxi’s holiday fireworks celebrations. The event combines family entertainment with a festive coastal atmosphere.

Paradise Pier at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi offers a unique way to experience Independence Day with waterfront attractions and views of Biloxi’s holiday fireworks celebrations. The event combines family entertainment with a festive coastal atmosphere. Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza | July 3 & 4 | Biloxi: The Biloxi Shuckers take on the Chattanooga Lookouts as part of two patriotic evenings at Keesler Federal Park, featuring America 250 commemorative coin giveaways and other fan favorites. Following the games, fans can enjoy the Shuckers’ annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza, combining America’s pastime with a spectacular Fourth of July celebration.

(Photo from Coastal Mississippi Tourism)

The folks at Coastal Mississippi will help plan an itinerary of the kind of experiences you wish to enjoy. You can also get ideas at PlayCoastalMS on social media.