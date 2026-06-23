Keytronic announces $8.89 million expansion in Corinth

Originally opened in 1961, the company’s Corinth location, which has operated under Keytronic’s name since 2014, currently employs approximately 420 workers.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Tuesday that Keytronic is expanding in Corinth.

Keytronic designs and builds complex electronic and electromechanical products. MDA said its Corinth location is a full-service facility with extensive production capabilities, including electronics assembly, final assembly, product fulfillment, warehousing and distribution.

The planned $8.89 million expansion will create 376 jobs. Originally opened in 1961, the Corinth location, which has has operated under Keytronic’s name since 2014, currently employs approximately 420 workers.

Governor Tate Reeves said in a statement that for more than a decade, Keytronic has helped create opportunities for families in Alcorn County, and this expansion proves the company sees even more potential ahead.

“Companies remain where they can compete and grow, and our workforce gives Keytronic the talent it needs to succeed in Corinth,” Reeves said. “The company’s latest investment means more jobs, more opportunities and a stronger future for the surrounding region. I appreciate the Keytronic team for their continued confidence in Mississippi.”

The company intends to rehab its existing facility, including roof renovations, and add new electronics and final assembly production lines to support increased demand driven by recently awarded customer contracts.

“We are very excited to expand our operations in Corinth. We have an incredible and dedicated team that we consider our extended family. We look forward to continuing our long and mutually beneficial relationship with the community of Corinth and the state of Mississippi,” said Keytronic President and CEO Brett Larsen.

MDA noted that the agency is assisting the project through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program, while Alcorn County, the Tennessee Valley Authority and AccelerateMS are also providing assistance.