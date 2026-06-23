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Attorney General announces indictments...

Attorney General announces indictments against 11 Mississippians for $12.3 million in Medicaid fraud

By: Jeremy Pittari - June 23, 2026

  • The indictments are part of a nationwide effort that has identified roughly $6.5 billion in taxpayer losses in the Medicaid program, Attorney General Lynn Fitch said Tuesday.

Eleven Mississippians have been indicted on alleged Medicaid fraud totaling $12.3 million, according to a statement from the office of Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R) released on Tuesday.

“These indictments are just the latest efforts we are taking to fight waste, fraud and corruption,” Fitch said. “I will remain laser focused on rooting out fraud, recovering money wrongfully stolen from hard working taxpayers, and holding fraudsters accountable.”

Vice Chair of the Mississippi Senate Medicaid Committee, State Senator Nicole Boyd (R), said public assistance programs need to be protected.

“Medicaid is a safety-net program for Mississippians who truly need care, not a source of profit for individuals willing to exploit vulnerable people and taxpayers,” Boyd told Magnolia Tribune. “These indictments send a clear message: fraud will be investigated and prosecuted.”

Those facing indictments include:

  • Isluv Robertson, 36, of Jackson
  • Shawncee Vassar-Cunningham, 51, of Olive Branch
  • Katricia Smith, 47, of Olive Branch
  • Sheila Boney Collins, 53, of Hollandale
  • Ahyana Nicole Crosby, 34 of Laurel
  • Angela Nannette Crosby, 51, of Laurel
  • Christopher Curtis Moore, 51, of Gulfport
  • Taylor Christian Rushing, 34, of Gautier
  • Yolanda Evette Blackman, 54 of Hattiesburg
  • Linda Jenkins, 46, of Hermanville
  • Deja Almore, 30, of Yazoo City.

The indictments are part of a nationwide effort that has identified roughly $6.5 billion in taxpayer losses in the Medicaid program. Across the country, more than 455 defendants in 45 states are facing charges. Some defendants are said to be doctors, nurse practitioners and pharmacists, among other medical personnel. 

“I am proud to partner with President Trump to protect taxpayer dollars and ensure that money meant to help those in need is not stolen from safety net programs,” Fitch added.

A five-point plan to reduce Medicaid waste and strengthen enforcement was presented by Fitch to the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, led by Vice President J.D. Vance (R), back in May. 

Suspected instances of fraud can be reported to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office of Medicaid Fraud Control Unit here

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Jeremy Pittari
Jeremy Pittari is a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast. Born and raised in Slidell, La., he moved to South Mississippi in the early 90s. Jeremy earned an associate in arts from Pearl River Community College and went on to attend the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned a bachelor's of arts in journalism. A week after Hurricane Katrina, he started an internship as a reporter with the community newspaper in Pearl River County. After graduation, he accepted a full-time position at that news outlet where he covered the recovery process post Katrina in Pearl River and Hancock Counties. For nearly 17 years he wrote about local government, education, law enforcement, crime, business and a variety of other topics. Email Jeremy: jeremy@magnoliatribune.com
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