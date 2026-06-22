New Starkville High School being constructed on Mississippi State campus

The project is the first of its kind in the nation, housing all 9th through 12th grade high school students from a single district on a college campus.

The Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District and Mississippi State University have partnered in the construction of a new Starkville High School.

Notably, the project is the first of its kind in the nation, housing all 9th through 12th grade high school students from a single district on a college campus.

Dr. Mark Keenum, the President of Mississippi State University, said in a statement that by working together, they are creating new and exciting opportunities for students along every step of their educational journey.

“The new Starkville High School will be a true asset and resource for not only our community, but a model for innovative teaching, learning, discovery and career and technical education for school districts around the state and across the country,” Keenum said.

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Dr. Tony McGee, Superintendent of the Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District, called it a new era for students in the area.

“This new high school provides our boys and girls with a new opportunity beyond what you find in a traditional high school because it is partnered with a major university,” McGee said.

A memorandum of understanding between the two educational organizations was signed on September 25, 2025.

In May, the Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District school board approved the issuance of a $101 million General Obligation Bond for the purpose of funding the new high school construction. This followed a $4 million allocation from the Legislature to the Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District for the purpose of funding new high school construction.

When the new campus opens in Summer 2028, the 227,000-square foot state-of-the-art facility will be the high school home to nearly 1400 students. It will include classrooms with lab spaces, a cafeteria with outdoor patio, a 900-seat performing arts center, two gymnasium spaces with 2,600 seating and 400 seating capacities, two band halls, choral room and library, woodshop, photography dark room, sculpting and kiln area, field house, covered practice field and outdoor track, and more.

Construction is happening in phases, with tree removal, earth work and site preparation in Phase 1. That work began in April. Phase 2, expected to commence this July, is the primary new construction for academic spaces, performing arts center, gyms and office/auxiliary spaces. Phase 3, in April 2027, will then include construction of the practice field/track, field house and auxiliary spaces

The campus will be located in proximity to the main Mississippi State campus for access to dual enrollment and expanded learning opportunities.

The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees approved the proposed exterior design of the new Starkville High School in June 18. IHL approval is required for buildings constructed on public university campuses.