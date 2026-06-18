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Mobile camera units using AI coming to...

Mobile camera units using AI coming to Mississippi roadways

By: Frank Corder - June 18, 2026

(Photo from Acusensus website)

  • The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says the technology will aid law enforcement by providing a real-time data feed of traffic violations that pertain to seatbelts, mobile phone usage, speeding, and out-of-service vehicles, among other offenses.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is deploying cameras using artificial intelligence to actively monitor roadways across the state.

The Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services Board approved a sole source contract with Acusensus Inc. on Thursday to lease mobile, multi-violation detection, and real-time enforcement systems.

The trailer-based systems, according to the company, captures high resolution, prosecutable evidence of individuals undertaking illegal driver behavior, in all weather conditions, and operates autonomously to capture photographic evidence, automatically detecting illegal driver behavior.

DPS says the technology will aid law enforcement by providing a real-time data feed of traffic violations that pertain to seatbelts, mobile phone usage, speeding, and out-of-service vehicles, among other offenses.

(Photo from Acusensus website)

Acusensus Inc. was selected as the sole-source provider of the system after officials verified that the company is currently the only entity providing the exact technology. The contract is for a total 3-year lifecycle with a cost of $2,052,000, funded through federal grants acquired by DPS. DPS will not be responsible for moving the trailer systems as the contract provides for 52 moves per year per trailer, which is executed by the company.

DPS plans to utilize the technology to monitor and predetermine problematic roadway locations that need additional surveillance. Major Scott Henley with DPS told the ITS Board that the system would be deployed in high crash corridor areas where officers cannot routinely work due to construction zones or other impediments to patrolling.

“It will catch driving behaviors. The AI will actually capture it and send it downstream to an officer sitting downstream,” Henley said. “The officer will determine if it is a valid violation for a stop and at that point the officer will actually stop the car and issue a citation in real-time. The whole goal is to change driving behaviors and reduce crashes.”

Acusensus, which was first deployed in Australia, touts the system’s ability to capture images day or night in almost any weather conditions (including sun glare) and detect vehicles travelling up to 300km/hour or approximately 186 miles/hour without motion blur and without distortion via high-performance sensor technology. The company also says its advanced automated recognition system minimizes false positives while ensuring no true offenses are discarded.

Henley said the new technology is now being used in five states, with preliminary data showing that it has helped reduce accidents and assisted officers in increased traffic control. With cameras recording and sending data from above roadways in real-time, Henley said the officers will be able to spot the truck driver on his cellphone or the children standing in seats unbuckled.

ITS Board member Mark Henderson implored DPS to report violation rates and other data on a quarterly basis so the Board and the public could judge the effectiveness of the system.

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About the Author(s)
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Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
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