Magnolia Mornings: June 17, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. All Driver Service Bureaus closed Wednesday

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has announced that all Driver Service Bureaus locations statewide will be closed on June 17.

The closures are said to allow DPS staff to participate in annual training and the agency’s General Assembly.

Normal business operations will resume on June 18.

2. Tropical rains bring potential flooding to Mississippi

(From NHC/NOAA – June 17, 2026 – 6:50 a.m.)

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is closely monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone One as it is forecast to impact Mississippi in the coming days.

MEMA said the storm could bring life-threatening flash flooding, and prolonged rainfall may extend the flood threat into the weekend.

MEMA offered the following tips to help residents stay ready for potential flooding, even in areas of the state that typically do not flood:

Turn around, don’t drown.

Identify alternate routes to your destinations in case of flooded roads.

Review your flood risk and consider flood insurance if you live in a flood-prone area. Remember: standard homeowners’ insurance policies do not cover flood damage.

Take photos of important documents and valuable possessions before severe weather impacts your area.

Stay informed by signing up for local weather alerts and monitoring trusted sources for the latest forecasts and warnings.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. AG nominee Blanche headed for rocky confirmation hearings

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche testifies before the House Appropriations Committee, Tuesday, June 2, 2026 in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)

The Hill reports that “Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is headed for a rocky Senate confirmation process to take on the role permanently as several Republican senators raise concerns about his credibility and independence from President Trump.”

“Blanche faced withering criticism from Senate Republicans during a private meeting last month at which more than 20 GOP lawmakers vented their frustrations with the administration and panned the proposal he rolled out to establish a $1.8 billion ‘anti-weaponization’ fund,” The Hill reported. “Blanche on Tuesday assured GOP senators in at least two private meetings that the fund is dead and he won’t support it if Trump tries to revive the idea in the future.”

The Hill continued, “But he still faces skepticism over the fund and other issues, including an agreement that Trump reached with his administration to shield himself and his family from IRS audits of past tax returns.”

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

As reported by the Washington Post, “President Donald Trump had mixed results with his endorsements for key races Tuesday in Georgia, where he was dealt a rare blow when his preferred candidate did not make it out of the Republican runoff for governor.”

“Trump’s gubernatorial pick, Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who was also backed by the current governor, Republican Brian Kemp, lost to billionaire health executive Rick Jackson,” WP reported. “But in another marquee race, a last-gasp endorsement from the president helped Rep. Mike Collins secure the Republican nomination for a pivotal Senate seat. In November, Collins will compete with Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in a contest that is vital for control of the chamber.”

WP further reported, “The Georgia governor’s race, however, is the second big primary this month where the president’s candidate suffered a loss. In Iowa, Trump’s pick for governor, Rep. Randy Feenstra, lost to businessman Zach Lahn. On Tuesday, the president’s endorsement in the Oklahoma governor’s race was not enough for his candidate to avoid a runoff.”

Sports

Golding hits the road for ’26 Rebel Road Trip

(From Ole Miss Athletics)

Pete Golding and select Ole Miss coaches, student-athletes and leaders will be visiting fans throughout the region this summer on the Rebel Road Trip, presented by The Grove Collective and Ole Miss Alumni Association.

Meetings for the annual caravan will take place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in mid-July, and destinations include Charlotte (July 7), Cleveland, Miss. (July 9), Dallas (July 14), Pascagoula (July 16), Jackson, Miss. (July 21) and Memphis (July 23). Social hours will begin at 5:30 p.m. on each date.

For tickets and details, visit here.

Markets & Business

1. Investors who buy single-family homes could soon be limited

CNBC reports that “an affordable housing bill limiting how many single-family homes major investors can buy is poised to be signed into law before the end of the month after key lawmakers in the House and Senate reached an agreement Tuesday.”

“The bill, which is focused on increasing the supply of homes, would not include a controversial provision requiring major investors to sell any housing units they build within seven years, but would cap the number of single-family homes they could buy at 350,” CNBC reported. “Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters on Tuesday that the bill could clear the Senate as soon as this week, with an initial vote to begin to advance the measure on Thursday evening.”

CNBC noted, “Thune said he hoped the House could take up the bill when it returns next week. Previous versions of the bill have cleared the House with strong levels of support, meaning the House could use an expedited process to get the legislation done.”

2. Fed expected to leave rate steady

Kevin Warsh testifies during his nomination hearing to be a member and chairman of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Federal Reserve on Wednesday “is widely expected to hold its benchmark rate steady, between 3.5% and 3.75%,” noting that the conversation at the Fed has shifted away from lowering rates but keeping them steady or perhaps raising them.

“The turn will instead show up in two things the Fed’s rate-setting committee is expected to produce. The first is the wording of its statement. For months, it has carried a quiet signal—an ‘easing bias’—that the next move on rates was more likely to be down than up. That language is expected to come out, an acknowledgment that a cut is now no likelier than a hike,” WSJ reported. “The second is the quarterly grid of rate projections that officials submit, the ‘dot plot,’ which in March showed a dozen of them projecting at least one cut this year. This time, a majority are expected to show an extended hold through year-end, and the question is how many will pencil in an increase.”

WSJ added, “Warsh has long criticized the Fed’s reliance on ‘forward guidance,’ including tools like the dot plot. He could deflate the exercise by declining to submit a projection of his own and could strip such hints from the official statement. Either way, he could cast the changes not as a turn toward higher rates, but as housekeeping for a Fed that he wants to talk less.”