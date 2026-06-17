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Gould Industries locating in southwest...

Gould Industries locating in southwest Mississippi

By: Frank Corder - June 17, 2026

(Photo from Gould Industries website)

  • Gould Industries, founded in 1954 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, is acquiring an existing facility in Summit and plans to modernize the location while adding additional production lines to increase capacity.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Wednesday that Gould Industries Ltd. is locating operations in Pike County. The company is a North American leader in the manufacture of recycled plastics, film extrusion and private-label solutions for major retailers.

Gould Industries, founded in 1954 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, is acquiring an existing facility in Summit and plans to modernize the location while adding additional production lines to increase capacity.

The $14 million project will allow the company to expand its operations and strengthen its presence across key North American markets while adding 65 new jobs.

Gould Industries President and Chief Executive Officer Frederico Panetta said in a statement that there is a thread of history in their latest move, as centuries ago, French explorers charted a path from Quebec down to the Mississippi.

“In our own way we are following that same route south. Under our ownership, this plant will be modernized, expanded and positioned as a cornerstone of our growth across North America. But our people have always been the heart of this company. We have been recognized as a Top 100 Employer for many years running, and that honor reflects a simple belief: when you put your team members and colleagues first, everything else follows. We are investing in talent, in innovation and in a model of manufacturing that will carry our 70-year legacy into its next chapter.”

According to MDA, Gould Industries operates a vertically integrated business model that recycles millions of pounds of waste into sustainable, high-performance products every year.

Governor Tate Reeves welcomed the news, saying, “Gould Industries’ decision to invest in Pike County is another sign that Mississippi is attracting innovative companies that see long-term value in our state. This project strengthens Mississippi’s manufacturing sector while advancing solutions that will benefit industries well into the future. I am proud to welcome Gould Industries to Mississippi.”

MDA noted that the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program, while Pike County is also assisting with the project.

“Mississippi has a track record for helping companies turn plans into reality. We have built a solid reputation for moving fast, staying flexible and delivering for businesses like Gould Industries that are ready to grow. It’s why companies are confidently investing in major projects and bringing real opportunities to Mississippians in every corner of our state,” said Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Bill Cork.

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Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
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