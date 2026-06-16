U.S. Army contracts with General Atomics for long-range maneuvering projectile program

“Thank you to the Army for saying yes to next-generations munitions and yes to Mississippi defense expertise,” said U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems announced Monday that it has been awarded a U.S. Army contract to demonstrate a long-range maneuvering projectile under the Extended Range Artillery Projectile (ERAP) program.

The company said it invested early to mature key technologies and reduce development risk ahead of the ERAP award, leveraging experience from other advanced projectile programs to position the system for rapid progress within the Army‑led effort.

General Atomics also noted that it continues to invest in and expand its advanced manufacturing infrastructure in Mississippi. Its Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Tupelo is designed to support surge capacity, incorporating automation, modular production processes and new materials to increase efficiency.

(Photo from General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Tupelo)

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said General Atomics has always proven it can deliver the technology needed to keep the U.S. armed forces on the cutting edge.

“American service members need the best tools to face today’s threats. This is exactly the kind of investment that will equip them for that job,” Wicker said in a statement. “Thank you to the Army for saying yes to next-generations munitions and yes to Mississippi defense expertise.”

Fellow Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith was pleased with contract announcement as well.

“This contract award strengthens our nation’s long-range precision fire capabilities while delivering real economic benefits to Mississippi. Investments like this grow high-skilled jobs, expand advance manufacturing capacity, and reinforce Mississippi’s critical role in equipping and supporting America’s warfighters,” said Hyde-Smith.

The company said the award funds flight demonstrations to validate a next‑generation, maneuvering 155 mm projectile capable of achieving significantly greater ranges than current rounds while maintaining precision in GPS‑degraded or denied environments.

The Army is targeting Initial Operational Capability by fiscal year 2030, and this effort positions GA‑EMS as a potential production source for advanced munitions that extend the reach of Army self‑propelled howitzers.