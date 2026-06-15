Magnolia Mornings: June 15, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Granberry crowned Miss Mississippi

Jane Granberry (Photo from Miss Mississippi on Facebook)

Jane Granberry was crowned Miss Mississippi on Saturday and she signed her contract on Sunday.

The Miss Capital City won the annual competition in Vicksburg and will now prepare to represent the Magnolia State at Miss America in September.

The new Miss Mississippi is originally from Hattiesburg and attended Ole Miss. Granberry was the runner up in the Mississippi pageant the two previous years.

2. Starkville Driver Service Bureau relocating

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced Friday that the Starkville Driver Service Bureau will be closed June 15–21. This is to allow for relocation and office setup of the bureau.

The new location for the Starkville Driver Service Bureau will be located at 11355 MS 25.

DPS will reopen the bureau at its new location on June 22 at 8:00 a.m.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. U.S., Iran agree to deal to end conflict

(Photo from the White House on X)

As reported by the New York Times, “World leaders on Monday welcomed a new cease-fire deal and diplomatic road map to ending the monthslong U.S. war with Iran, as oil prices tumbled and Iranians expressed wary relief that a conflict that has killed thousands across the Middle East could soon end.”

“The framework announced on Sunday by President Trump and Iranian officials includes a cease-fire of 60 days to pave the way for negotiations toward a final peace agreement. Mr. Trump said it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for the world’s energy supplies, which would bring respite to Iran’s economy and likely ease soaring U.S. gas prices that have become a political problem for the president. Iranian officials have not commented on the specifics of the agreement,” NYT reported. “The preliminary deal, the text of which has not been released, could still come apart, and the negotiations to come are likely to be complex. They are expected to include Iran’s demands that the Trump administration ease American economic sanctions, and U.S. demands for further limits on Tehran’s nuclear program — two issues on which neither side has shown much willingness to compromise.”

NYT continued, “It was also unclear what the deal would mean for Lebanon, where the Israeli military has been attacking the Iran-backed militant group, Hezbollah. Iran and Pakistan, a mediator in the negotiations, said the agreement called for an immediate end to military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. But on Monday morning, Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, said in a statement that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposed any Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon. Israel was not directly involved in the U.S.-Iran talks.”

2. SCOTUS poised to hand down big rulings

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

The Hill reports that the U.S. Supreme Court is in its final sprint.

“President Trump’s agenda is on the line as the justices dash to hand down their remaining decisions by their self-imposed deadline of the end of June. With 20 argued cases left, the court’s pace is exactly on par with this time last term,” The Hill reported. “But among those remaining cases are potentially seismic decisions on birthright citizenship, presidential firing power, transgender athletes, mail ballots and more.”

The Hill noted, “The next opinions are expected Thursday.”

Sports

1. Ole Miss 2 and out at CWS

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss baseball strung together eight runs on 12 hits but was unable to overcome a hot-hitting Troy team, ending its season and run in the College World Series with a 12-8 loss to the Trojans on Sunday.

“It always hurts to finish the season because everyone loses their last game except for the team that wins the national championship,” said head coach Mike Bianco. “When you lose, it stings and right now, it really stings. Very disappointed at the ending, but super proud of this team and what it’s accomplished.”

Ole Miss ends its 2026 season with a 41-23 mark after making its seventh College World Series appearance in program history, third under Bianco.

2. Miss. State’s Reese, Valincius named All-Americans

(Photo from MSU Athletics / Hallie Walker)

Ace Reese and Tomas Valincius received more All-America honors on Friday.

MSU Athletics said Reese was voted a unanimous first team All-American by Baseball America while Valincius earned second team honors from the outlet. Mississippi State is one of 11 programs to have multiple players picked as All-Americans by Baseball America this year.

The school noted that it is the eighth career All-American honor for Reese and the fourth for Valincius this season. So far in 2026, Reese has been tabbed as a first team selection by Perfect Game and a second teamer by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). Valincius earned first team honors from the NCBWA and was a second team selection by the ABCA and Perfect Game.

Markets & Business

1. Future rise, oil falls on U.S., Iran agreement news

CNBC reports that stock futures rose on Monday “to kick off the holiday-shortened trading week after President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached to end the war between the U.S. and Iran.”

“Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 527 points, or 1%. S&P 500 futures climbed 1.4%, while Nasdaq 100 futures popped 2.2%,” CNBC reported. “SpaceX shares popped 6% after soaring 19% in their public market debut on Friday.”

CNBC added, “Trump also said he authorized the reopening of the key Strait of Hormuz passageway, sending oil prices tumbling on Sunday. U.S. crude fell 5%.”

2. Fox acquiring Roku

The Wall Street Journal reports that “Fox said it is acquiring streaming company Roku in a deal worth around $22 billion, including debt.”

WSJ reports that the deal brings together “the most valuable live content portfolio in video consumption with the preeminent streaming platform,” Fox Chief Executive Lachlan Murdoch said Monday.

“More than 100 million global households stream with Roku,” WSJ further reported. “Fox and Roku said the combined company will become the third-largest player in U.S. television by share of viewing, including Fox’s sports, news and entertainment content, its Tubi ad-supported streaming service and Roku.”