Governor appoints Howell to fill 3rd Chancery District Judge seat

“Sabrina’s extensive Chancery Court experience, including her service as a youth court referee and family master, makes her exceptionally well-suited for this appointment,” Governor Tate Reeves said.

A new judge has been appointed to the 3rd Chancery District bench by Governor Tate Reeves (R).

Sabrina D. Howell will assume the responsibilities of Chancery Court Judge for the counties of DeSoto, Grenada, Montgomery, Panola, Tate and Yalobusha starting on July 1.

Her appointment to the seat comes as Senior Chancellor Percy L. Lynchard Jr. will officially retire on June 29.

Howell brings more than two decades of trial experience in the Chancery Court system to the bench, including trying hundreds of cases in Mississippi courts.

“Sabrina’s extensive Chancery Court experience, including her service as a youth court referee and family master, makes her exceptionally well-suited for this appointment,” said Governor Reeves in a statement announcing her appointment. “Her appointment reflects my continued mission to ensure Mississippi’s judiciary is guided by principled, trusted guardians of the law.”

Howell also brings experience as a referee judge in Tate County’s Youth Court, adjunct professor at the University of Mississippi School of Law, service as a past president for the Grenada County Bar Association, and various volunteer and community efforts.

Howell holds a J.D. from the University of Mississippi as well as a Bachelor of Arts in English and Master of Criminal Justice from Delta State University.

When she assumes the seat, Howell will serve the remainder of Lynchard’s four-year term, which runs through the end of this year. She is the lone candidates to qualify for the District 3, Place 2 seat in this year’s election cycle.

Judge Lynchard was re-elected to the seat during the general election held in November 2022 where he ran unopposed.