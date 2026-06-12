Magnolia Mornings: June 12, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Southern Miss opens Rural Digital Forensics Lab to support law enforcement

(Photo from USM)

The University of Southern Mississippi is expanding access to digital forensic resources and training through the opening of the Rural Digital Forensics Initiative (RDFI) laboratory within the School of Criminal Justice, Forensic Science and Security. Supported by the U.S. Department of Justice, the RDFI includes a digital content production studio and working laboratory used to create training materials and support rural law enforcement agencies in Mississippi and beyond.

Rural law enforcement agencies often face unique challenges when it comes to accessing forensic support and training. The RDFI helps bridge those gaps by providing resources and educational opportunities that can help improve investigative efficiency and better support agencies in rural communities.

The RDFI laboratory is one of only three digital forensics laboratories of its kind in Mississippi and is equipped to assist law enforcement agencies with a wide range of digital evidence, including smartphones, tablets, computers and external storage media.

2. Grant program to fortify roofs kicks off July 1

(Photo from Shutterstock)

The Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) is set to begin fortifying homes along the Mississippi Gulf Coast through the Strengthen Mississippi Homes Program.

Senate Bill 2409, passed during the 2026 Legislative Session, allows the MID to administer the program designed to help homeowners install stronger, storm-resistant roofs. The program supports upgrades to FORTIFIED Roof™ standards, which are designed to better withstand high winds, heavy rain, and severe weather.

SB 2409 takes effect July 1 and allows the MID to partner with other agencies to administer funds. The Mississippi Windstorm Underwriting Association, or “wind pool” as it is commonly known, is providing $2 million to be administered by the MID. Recipients will receive up to $10,000 in grant money. These funds will be provided to mitigate primary, single-family, owner-occupied residences. Grant recipients must be currently insured through the wind pool and have been insured by the wind pool for three consecutive policy years prior to being eligible.

Other homeowners who are not insured with the wind pool will be eligible in the statewide rollout anticipated to take place in early 2027. Additional information will be provided on the MID website later this year.

3. Flo Rida to headline Mississippi State Fair

(Photo from wikimedia)

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced Flo Rida as the headliner of the 2026 Mississippi State Fair, which runs October 8-18, as well as several new and special, patriotic attractions fairgoers can expect as part of this year’s theme, “Let Freedom Ring!” at the State Fair.

Flo Rida will perform at the State Fair on Thursday, October 15, at 7:00 p.m. inside the Mississippi Coliseum. Known for hit songs including “Low,” “Right Round,” “Club Can’t Handle Me” and “My House,” Flo Rida brings an A-list concert experience to this year’s fair. Concert tickets start at $35 and include admission to the Mississippi State Fair. Concert tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, June 12, starting at 10:00 a.m. Fans can visit here or www.msstatefair.com to purchase tickets.

In addition, the fair will spotlight Mississippi talent through a new local concert series featuring bands from across the state. These performances will be free with fair admission.

Fair officials announced general admission tickets for the 2026 Mississippi State Fair are on sale now at a discounted pre-sale price of $8, available online at www.msstatefair.com and in-person at the Coliseum Box Office. Regular admission will be $10 per person, beginning Thursday, October 8. Parking remains free. New for fairgoers this year, is a special three-day pass, the Patriot Pass. This $20 pass provides admission for three separate days and may be scanned once per day, effectively giving guests one free day at the State Fair.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. End to Iran conflict near?

(Photo from the White House on X)

According to the New York Times, “A tense calm gripped the Persian Gulf on Friday after President Trump said he had called off more U.S. strikes on Iran and claimed that a peace deal was ‘in pretty final shape.’ Iran offered no public confirmation of such progress, with its foreign ministry spokesman saying that “nothing has been finalized,” according to the state broadcaster.”

“The conflicting statements capped a dizzying day in the war that began with another exchange of U.S.-Iranian strikes, followed by Mr. Trump warning that he would hit Iran again ‘VERY HARD,’ only to walk that back hours later. The president has alternated between bellicose threats and unfulfilled promises of a deal as he grasps for an end to a war that is in its fourth month and increasingly unpopular among his supporters,” NYT reported. “After a week of tit-for-tat U.S.-Iran attacks, it was unclear whether Mr. Trump’s latest comments were a pressure tactic or reflected real diplomatic progress. He said on Thursday afternoon that a deal could be signed ‘maybe over the weekend, in Europe,’ and that, if so, Vice President JD Vance would take part. The president said it included an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the vital shipping lane that Tehran has all but closed in retaliation for the U.S.-Israeli strikes that began the war on Feb. 28.”

NYT added, “Mr. Trump said that the nuclear issues that have been a major sticking point in the talks were still being discussed ‘conceptually.’”

2. Fundraising platforms ActBlue, WinRed under congressional scrutiny

The Hill reports that “lawmakers are ratcheting up pressure on major political fundraising platforms ActBlue and WinRed as both parties intensify scrutiny of online campaign donations ahead of this fall’s high-stakes midterm elections.”

“Republicans, including top Trump officials, have long alleged that ActBlue, the dominant fundraising platform for Democratic candidates and causes, is vulnerable to fraud and foreign donations. Democrats, meanwhile, have raised similar concerns about WinRed, the GOP’s fundraising juggernaut, setting the stage for a potentially bitter clash over campaign finance and donor transparency,” The Hill reported. “That battle was on full display this week when Republicans on the House Administration Committee pressed ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones on the platform’s safeguards against foreign contributions.”

The Hill continued, “House Administration Committee Chair Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) argued in his opening remarks that ‘there’s a significant concern that ActBlue may have allowed foreign donations on their platform, lied to Congress, and withheld responsive documents from a congressional subpoena.'”

Sports

1. Ole Miss to open College World Series play Friday

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

For the seventh time in program history, Ole Miss Baseball (41-21) will be playing in the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Rebels will open against North Carolina (50-12-1) on Friday, June 12 at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Ole Miss swept through the Lincoln Regional and the Auburn Super Regional to reach the College World Series. The Rebels have made it to Omaha three times under head coach Mike Bianco, winning it all in 2022.

2. Carter named to NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

The NCAA announced four new members to their Division I Men’s Basketball Committee on Thursday, selecting Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter to the council for a five-year term.

A former Rebel All-American basketball player and decorated fundraiser and administrator at Ole Miss, Carter’s time as the head of the department has marked one of the most successful periods in history of the university.

Since taking the helm in 2019, Ole Miss has seen two team national champions, record postseason results across all sports, four teams ranked No. 1 in the country and its three best finishes ever in the Learfield College Directors’ Cup.

Markets & Business

1. Futures up on Iran news, SpaceX IPO

CNBC reports that stock futures rose on Friday “as Iranian state media reported that a proposed peace deal would see the Strait of Hormuz reopen.”

“S&P 500 futures added roughly 0.6% along with Nasdaq-100 futures. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 363 points, or 0.7%,” CNBC reported. “Global stocks were also higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 2.8%, India’s Nifty 50 was up 1.3%, South Korea’s Kospi gained 4.6% — and the Shanghai Composite advanced more than 1%. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 gained 1.7%.”

CNBC further reported, “Traders are also watching SpaceX, Elon Musk’s rocket maker, as it debuts on the Nasdaq. SpaceX, set to go public under the ticker symbol SPCX, has set a fixed price of $135 per share, which would put its valuation at $1.77 trillion. The company plans to sell 555.6 million shares, amounting to a $75 billion fundraise that would be the largest initial public offering in history. It’s more than triple the size of Alibaba’s $22 billion offering in 2014, currently the biggest U.S. IPO to date.”

2. Papa John’s closing nearly 300 locations, primarily in Sun Belt states

FoxBusiness reports that “Papa Johns is following through on its plan to close about 300 North American stores, with dozens of locations shuttering in the first quarter – primarily in core Sun Belt states.”

“A recent analysis of Papa Johns financial filings by Fast Company found that 44 stores closed across 17 states, with the highest concentration of closures in Texas, California, Florida and Arizona,” FoxBusiness reported. “The pizza brand first announced in February that hundreds of underperforming restaurants would cease operations by the end of 2027, describing the locations as being primarily franchise-owned, more than a decade old and generating less than $600,000 in annual sales volumes (AUVs).”

FoxBusiness noted that “shares of Papa Johns International were down roughly 21% year to date through Wednesday’s close. Over the past five years, shares of Papa Johns International have fallen more than 69%. In addition to the Q1 store closures, filings showed that Papa Johns laid off 7% of its corporate workforce.”