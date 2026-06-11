Camp Shelby now providing enhanced training to combat opposing force unmanned aircraft systems

Multiple unmanned aircraft systems fly during a swarm threat replication training event April 14, 2026, at the Camp Shelby UAS Flight Center. The capability allows training audiences to experience realistic unmanned aircraft system threats and supports counter-UAS readiness across a variety of operational scenarios. (Courtesy photo from MS National Guard)

The expanded training opportunities increases realism and prepares service members to respond to rapidly evolving threats on the modern battlefield.

Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center announced Thursday that it has expanded training opportunities at its Unmanned Aircraft Systems Flight Center.

The center is now providing units with enhanced capabilities to train against friendly and opposing force unmanned aircraft systems, including swarm-enabled threats, in a contested airspace environment. The addition of opposing force UAS, particularly swarm-based scenarios, increases training realism and prepares service members to respond to rapidly evolving threats on the modern battlefield.

In partnership with the Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Threat Systems Management Office, Aerial Threat Systems Branch, the Camp Shelby UAS Flight Center has added the T-Swarm TS-M800, a military-grade threat simulation platform capable of controlling approximately 100 unmanned systems from a single ground control station. The system mirrors capabilities currently employed at Army Combat Training Centers and counter-UAS training facilities.

“Camp Shelby provides training venues and capabilities for units from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, as well as federal law enforcement partners,” said U.S. Army Col. Ashley Sullivan, Camp Shelby base commander, in a statement. “The addition of the T-Swarm capability allows units training at the installation to experience the same threat replication capabilities found at Army Combat Training Centers at no additional cost, providing commanders a valuable tool to prepare their formations for realistic threat-based scenarios.”

The center said the initiative supports the Department of Defense’s “Unleashing U.S. Military Drone Dominance” guidance, which directs the acceleration and operationalization of drone capabilities across the joint force.

With the expanded capability, units and partner organizations training at Camp Shelby can integrate realistic UAS and counter-UAS scenarios that require disciplined reporting, layered defense and coordinated responses. The training environment allows commanders to identify gaps in tactics, techniques and procedures before deployment or major training rotations.