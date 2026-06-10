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NPL Construction locating fabrication, manufacturing operations in Greenwood

By: Frank Corder - June 10, 2026

(Photo from NPL Construction website)

  • The Mississippi project represents a corporate investment of more than $1.9 million for NPL Construction.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Wednesday that NPL Construction, a utility and energy infrastructure services company, is locating fabrication and manufacturing operations in Greenwood.

“Mississippi continues to win investments that are building the future of our energy and utility infrastructure,” said Governor Tate Reeves in a statement. “Companies like NPL Construction are choosing our state because we offer the workforce, location and business environment they need to succeed. This investment brings quality jobs to Leflore County and strengthens communities across Mississippi.” 

According to MDA, NPL Construction provides infrastructure solutions to utility and energy clients with a focus on natural gas distribution and pipeline transmission. The company also operates fabrication facilities that assemble components including pipings, compressor stations, vaults, skids and related infrastructure.

NPL Construction’s Vice President of Pipeline Services Van “Rabbit” Ladnier said the state-of-the-art fabrication facility in Greenwood will create well-paying jobs while allowing the company to serve more customers and more industries as part of their continued growth.

The Mississippi project represents a corporate investment of more than $1.9 million for NPL Construction and will create more than 40 jobs. NPL Construction will lease a 70,000-square-foot facility to support fabrication and manufacturing activities tied primarily to utility-related products.

“We are grateful for the partnership and support of the economic development agencies, area leaders and community stakeholders who have helped make our expansion into Greenwood, Mississippi, possible. Greenwood offers a strong workforce, a strategic location and a business environment that supports long-term success,” Ladnier said.

NPL Construction is part of Centuri, an infrastructure services company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri and its companies span across the U.S. and Canada.

MDA noted that the agency is supporting the Greenwood project through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program, while the city of Greenwood and Leflore County also are assisting.  

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Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
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