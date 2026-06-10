Magnolia Mornings: June 10, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recommends deepening Port of Gulfport channel

Port of Gulfport (from port website)

Governor Tate Reeves’ office announced Tuesday that the Port of Gulfport has reached a major milestone in its drive to deepen and widen the federal channel serving Mississippi’s state port, a step Reeves’ office said positions the Port for years of growth and clears the project for inclusion in this year’s Water Resources Development Act.



Lt. Gen. William H. “Butch” Graham Jr., the 56th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has signed the Chief’s Report recommending the project for congressional authorization. The Water Resources Development Act is the legislation through which Congress authorizes major water resources projects nationwide.



Following authorization, the next step will be securing funding for the project. The project carries an estimated cost of $548 million, funded through a 75% federal and 25% state-local cost share. It marks the next chapter in a sustained investment in the Port of Gulfport, building on the momentum of recent years to position Mississippi’s state port for long-term growth.

“This is a major win for Mississippi and our Gulf Coast,” said Governor Reeves. “Mississippi has worked for nearly two decades to move this project forward, and this approval marks an important milestone in the process. Deepening the Port of Gulfport to 46 feet means bigger ships, more cargo, and a wider array of logistics opportunities flowing through Mississippi. This expanded gateway for commerce will continue our state’s historic momentum toward global leadership in economic development. Thank you to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for helping us reach this critical step.”

2. USM partners in national effort to grow, strengthen America’s seafood supply

Thad Cochran Marine Aquaculture Center at Southern Miss (Photo from USM)

The University of Southern Mississippi announced Tuesday that it is partnering in a new national effort to grow and strengthen America’s seafood supply through aquaculture research as part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Cooperative Institute Fostering Aquaculture Research and Markets (CIFARM), led by the University of New Hampshire (UNH).

With approximately $13.5 million in initial funding, CIFARM will support research and partnerships that will make it safer, more environmentally friendly and cost-effective to produce seafood domestically.

“USM is honored to be part of this extraordinary group of people and institutions, and we thank NOAA for its trust in us to bring return on its investment,” said Reginald B. Blaylock, Ph.D., research professor and director of the Thad Cochran Marine Aquaculture Center at Southern Miss. “We are committed to harnessing the research in government, colleges and universities, innovation in industry, and the culture and resilience of coastal communities to ensure a safe, sustainable and abundant supply of seafood for American families.”

UNH will lead a broad national network of partners in addition to The University of Southern Mississippi, including New Hampshire Sea Grant, the University of Miami, Florida Sea Grant, Mississippi-Alabama Sea Grant Consortium, Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute, California Sea Grant, the University of Hawaii and Hawaii Sea Grant.

3. State Fair entertainment lineup, details to be announced Thursday

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson will announce the entertainment lineup and other details ahead of the 2026 Mississippi State Fair on Thursday, June 11 inside the Atrium of the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson.

Gipson will be joined by representatives with Mississippi Veterans Affairs and the America250 Mississippi Commission, as well as other officials.

This year’s theme, “Let Freedom Ring!” at the State Fair, will once again pay tribute to the nationwide America250 celebrations, commemorating the United States’ 250th anniversary while honoring Mississippi veterans.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Iran downs American helicopter, U.S. launches strikes in response

This image provided by U.S. Central Command shows a F/A-18E Super Hornet landing on the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in support of Operation Epic Fury, on Sunday, March 1, 2026. (U.S. Navy via AP)

As reported by the New York Times, “The United States and Iran traded strikes across the Middle East early Wednesday after the U.S. accused Iran of downing an American helicopter, threatening a fragile two-month cease-fire and challenging President Trump’s repeated claims that the countries are close to a deal to end the war.”

“The U.S. military said its jets struck Iranian targets, including air defenses and radar sites, near the Persian Gulf. Iran said it had retaliated by launching drone attacks against U.S. naval targets in Bahrain, and firing missiles at American military facilities in Jordan. It was unclear whether the new clashes could be contained.” NYT reported. “The U.S. military described its attacks as a ‘proportional response’ to the downing of the helicopter gunship near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said the American strikes were conducted ‘under false premises.’”

NYT continued, “President Trump appeared to threaten Iran on Wednesday morning for failing to agree to a deal to end the war, hours after the U.S. military and Iranian forces traded strikes. ‘They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!’ he wrote on social media.”

2. Thune becomes target of criticism over SAVE Act

Senator John Thune, R-S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Hill reports that “President Trump’s redoubled efforts to oust the Senate parliamentarian and pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act are putting new pressure on Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), who has had a hot-and-cold relationship with Trump over the years and is becoming a target of criticism from the MAGA base.”

“Thune, who isn’t up for reelection until 2028, has to balance the president’s demands with the desires of Republican colleagues who want to preserve the traditions of the Senate — and who supported him in the 2024 Senate GOP leadership race,” The Hill reported. “Thune also realizes that any drastic action to fire the parliamentarian or weaken the filibuster rule would likely boomerang on Republicans when Democrats take back the Senate majority.”

The Hill further reported, “Thune on Tuesday acknowledged he’s not taking Trump’s support for granted as tensions grow between the White House and Senate Republicans over the stalled SAVE America Act.”

Sports

1. Miss. State, Ole Miss softball close season ranked in Top 25

(Photo from MSU Athletics)

The final USA Softball/ESPN Top 25 of the season has Mississippi State and Ole Miss both closing the 2026 season ranked.

Mississippi State, who earned their first trip to the Women’s College World Series, ended ranked No. 8 with a 43-21 overall record.

Ole Miss was tied at No. 25 with South Carolina. The Rebels finished their season with a 36-26 overall record.

2. JSU, Tenn. State to play at Vanderbilt Stadium

Tennessee State and Jackson State will renew its rivalry at Vanderbilt University’s FirstBank Stadium when the teams meet in the 2026 John A. Merritt Classic, presented by the Tennessee Titans and ONE Community, on Saturday, August 29.



JSU said the game will be played at FirstBank Stadium due to NFL scheduling, which has the Tennessee Titans hosting the Chicago Bears in their preseason finale at Nissan Stadium that weekend. Vanderbilt University stepped forward to host the event, ensuring the John A. Merritt Classic could remain in Nashville.

The schools said the Tennessee Titans will continue their longstanding support of the game as presenting sponsor alongside ONE Community.

Markets & Business

1. Markets down after U.S., Iran strikes

According to CNBC, “U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday after President Donald Trump signaled that Iran negotiations were taking too long and threatened more action. Oil prices ticked higher after Trump’s comments.”

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.95% and 1.41%, respectively. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 449 points, or 0.9%,” CNBC reported. “West Texas Intermediate crude futures were last up roughly 1.4%, trading around $89.37 a barrel.”

CNBC added, “Traders are also bracing for May’s consumer price index reading released at 8:30 a.m. ET.. The data will show inflation running at a 4.2% annual rate and an expected monthly gain of 0.5%, according to the Dow Jones consensus estimate from economists. This would mark the first time the consumer price index, or CPI, has crossed the 4% threshold since May 2023. It would also be the highest reading since April of that year.”

2. SpaceX to make Wall Street debut Friday

Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla, CTO and chairman of Twitter, Co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI, at VIVA Technology (Shutterstock)

The Wall Street Journal reports that on Friday, “the SpaceX stock ticker is expected to make its debut in the biggest initial public offering of all time: Elon Musk plans to raise close to $75 billion in a deal that could make him the world’s first trillionaire.”

“The stock offering also will be a landmark moment for everyday investors in Wall Street’s retail revolution,” WSJ reported. “Musk is expected to set aside an unusually large portion of SpaceX shares sold in the offering for individual investors—likely around 20% or more compared with 5% to 7% of shares typically allocated in an IPO. Even that sizable chunk will likely fall short of demand. The company, valued at about $1.77 trillion at its $135 targeted IPO price, has been effectively inaccessible to most retail investors. Brokerages that cater to those traders anticipate an overwhelming number of takers.”

WSJ noted, “The Nasdaq, the exchange where SpaceX chose to list, agreed to fast-track entry into its Nasdaq-100. Shares of SpaceX would be eligible to join the index after just 15 trading days, instead of waiting as long as a year. The S&P 500 on Thursday denied Musk a speedy entry, saying it would uphold its time frames and rules requiring that entrants first be profitable. SpaceX lost $4.9 billion last year.”