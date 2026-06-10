AWS marks $1 billion data center investment in Clinton

Clinton city leaders called the project the most significant economic development project in city history.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) officially marked its $1 billion investment this week, a project that transforms the former Delphi manufacturing facility in Clinton into a state-of-the-art data center.

Representatives from the City of Clinton, Hinds County Economic Development Authority, Hinds County, Entergy Mississippi, and other regional partners were on hand to celebrate the investment.

Clinton city leaders called the project the most significant economic development project in city history.

“This is the largest economic development project in the history of Clinton,” said Mayor Will Purdie. “We are proud to welcome AWS to our community and excited about the opportunities this investment will create for our residents, our schools, and future generations of Clinton families.”

The Delphi facility has stood largely dormant for years. Now, city leaders see the area as a growing hub for technology infrastructure, innovation, and workforce development in Mississippi.

In repurposing the Delphi facility, AWS is accelerating the company’s project timeline, resulting in a faster path for construction activity, job creation, expanded tax revenues, and long-term private investment.

“Today marks a defining moment for Hinds County and the entire Jackson metro region. This investment doesn’t just fill a vacant site; it signals to the world that we are open, competitive, and ready to lead in the digital economy,” said Hunter Gardner, Executive Director of HCEDA. “We have worked hard to build the relationships, prepare the sites, and make the case that Hinds County is the right place to grow, and Amazon Web Services has validated that work in the most significant way possible. This is the largest private investment in Hinds County history, and the benefits — jobs, tax revenue, workforce development, and long-term economic momentum — will help shape the future of our region.”

Notably, Amazon has pledged to become water positive by 2030, returning more water to communities than its operations consume. AWS has also partnered with state and local leaders to expand workforce development opportunities across Mississippi, investing in STEM education, fiber optic training, technical certifications, and pre-apprenticeship programs.

“The City of Clinton and Hinds County have shown us exactly what we look for in a partner: strong leadership and a shared commitment to turning opportunity into community prosperity,” said Roger Wehner, Vice President of Economic Development at Amazon Web Services. “We’re proud to bring high-skilled jobs, workforce programs, and long-term investment to this community while breathing new life into a facility ready for its next chapter.”