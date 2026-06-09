Democrat-aligned super PAC to include Colom in $50 million media blitz

Scott Colom speaks at a campaign stop on the Coast, May 2026 (Photo from Colom's Senate campaign Facebook page)

The Mississippi Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate is getting advertising help ahead of the November midterm election as he seeks to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

A Democrat-aligned super PAC announced Tuesday morning that it was launching a $50 million ad campaign ahead of the November midterms targeting House and Senate races in traditionally safe Republican areas, including in Mississippi.

Other states where the group is spending money are Iowa, Alaska, Colorado, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

The American Bridge 21st Century super PAC touts itself as “the largest research, tracking, and rapid response operation in the Democratic Party.”

The group said their campaign, its largest midterm paid media effort to date, “will feature local storytellers sharing firsthand accounts of rising costs due to Trump’s tariffs and Iran War, health care challenges including rising costs and Medicaid cuts, and other economic pressures.”

The ads will also feature American Bridge’s opposition research, “highlighting candidates’ records of supporting policies that have made it harder for families to afford basic necessities and access critical health care services.” The ads will appear on a mix of digital advertising, streaming television, streaming audio, social media, direct mail, and AM/FM radio.

Of note, the American Bridge 21st Century super PAC, otherwise referred to AB PAC, has benefited over the years from high-dollar individual left-leaning donors and likeminded political action committees, such as unions, Democracy PAC (a super PAC created by billionaire George Soros) and the National Education Association, among others.

In Mississippi, the super PAC is backing Democrat nominee Scott Colom in the state’s U.S. Senate race. Colom, who is no stranger to receiving assistance from national Democrats and their financial backers like Soros, is running against incumbent U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) and Ty Pinkins (I) on the November ballot.

As noted in the New York Times, Mississippi’s U.S. Senate race is “among the longest shots the group said it planned to invest in.”

“We’re investing in these races because they’re hard,” Bradley Beychok, the president of American Bridge, told the New York Times, noting that much of the spending would come soon to try to put more races into play by fall.

The super PAC did not specify how much of their $50 million media blitz would go to supporting Colom.

Hyde-Smith, whose re-election bid has been endorsed by President Donald Trump (R), is the only Mississippi elected official on the group’s “Republicans we’re watching” list.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith with President and First Lady Trump (Photo from Cindy Hyde-Smith on Facebook)

In terms of campaign finances, the most recent filings with the Federal Election Commission showed the incumbent Republican Senator’s primary campaign account pulled in over $635,000 during the first quarter of the year, with over $1 million raised between all three authorized committees supporting Hyde-Smith’s re-election bid.

As for Colom, the Democrat District Attorney’s campaign touted raising $601,000 in the first quarter while seeking to downplay Hyde-Smith’s obvious lead by saying his campaign haul was “donor-driven, with zero transfers” between committees.

In terms of cash on hand, Hyde-Smith is sitting on nearly five times more than her Democrat challenger, reporting a balance of nearly $2.5 million while Colom listed $560,000. Pinkins reported $630.

Mississippi has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1982. Democrats need four seats to flip control on the U.S. Senate this cycle.