State Rep. Bo Brown has died at 81

The Hinds County representative had served in the Mississippi House since 2020.

State Rep. Bo Brown (D) has died following a lengthy illness, his family said Monday.

Brown, 81, had served in the Mississippi House of Representatives since 2020 representing District 20 in Hinds County. He was appointed to the House committees for Judiciary B, Medicaid and Transportation.

State Rep. Cheikh Taylor (D), chairman of the Mississippi Democratic Party said the state has lost a dedicated public servant and a powerful voice.

“Representative Bo Brown served with conviction, integrity and an unwavering commitment to his district,” Taylor said. “His leadership, wisdom and passion for public service left a lasting impact not only on his constituents but colleagues and communities across the state.”

Governor Tate Reeves (R) said he was saddened to learn of the loss of Brown.

“Rep. Brown was a dedicated public servant who cared deeply about Jackson and worked hard to improve the lives of those he represented,” Reeves said. “First Lady of Mississippi Elee Reeves and I are praying for his family during this difficult time.”

Brown was a former Jackson City Councilman and an educator and coach in the Jackson Public Schools.