New report shows Mississippi made progress in education but challenges remain in other child well-being metrics

(Photo from 2026 KIDS COUNT Data Book)
- Mississippi now ranks 16th nationally in education, according to the latest KIDS COUNT Data Book. Yet, the Magnolia State ranks 50th overall when factoring in economic well-being, health, and family and community.
The Annie E. Casey Foundation released its 2026 KIDS COUNT® Data Book on Monday, offering a new scoring system the organization said reveals a more nuanced picture of child well-being than rankings alone.
This 37th edition of the KIDS COUNT Data Book introduces a new way to measure child well-being that shows not only how states compare with one another, but whether they are making meaningful progress for children over time.
The Data Book assigned every state a score from 0 to 1,000 based on 16 indicators across four domains of child well-being: Economic Well-Being, Education, Health and Family and Community.
The scores are based on the latest available child well-being data, largely from 2024. The baseline the organization used was from 2019, the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted children’s lives, allowing states to track whether outcomes have improved or declined over time.
Using the new scoring system, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Utah earned the highest overall scores, while Louisiana, New Mexico and Mississippi scored lowest.
Overall, child well-being declined in 29 states, improved in 15 states and remained stable in six states.
The Data Book shows that in its education rankings, 47 states experienced setbacks since 2019. Only Louisiana and Mississippi improved education scores during that period.
While Mississippi ranks 50th overall across all four domains scored, the Magnolia State made notable gains in education, improving by 17 points. The Data Book notes that investments in literacy, teacher training, early childhood education and the state’s Literacy-Based Promotion Act have contributed to stronger academic outcomes.
Mississippi now ranks 16th nationally in education despite an uptick in children aged 3 and 4 not being in school and an increase in the number of 8th graders not proficient in math.
As for health and economic challenges, Mississippi ranked 50th and 49th, respectively.
The Data Book shows that Mississippi has improved in the areas of children in poverty and those who parents lack secure employment. However, children living in households with a high housing cost burdened worsened.
Mississippi’s childhood health indicators tracked in the report saw increases in low birth weight infants, children and teen deaths per 100,000, and children and teens who are overweight or obese.
The report showed that 26 states saw declines in health outcomes since 2019 and 10 moving in a positive
direction. Maine and Mississippi had the sharpest drops, while Virginia, Indiana and New Jersey had the largest improvements.
Under the family and community category, Mississippi ranked 49th, although the state improved in every category used to formulate the scoring, which included children in single-parent homes, children in families where the head of household lacks a high school diploma, children living in high poverty areas, and teen births per 1,000.
To read the full Data Book click here, or for the Mississippi rankings, see below.