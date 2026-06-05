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Tax filing deadline in Mississippi is...

Tax filing deadline in Mississippi is June 8

By: Frank Corder - June 5, 2026

(Photo from Shutterstock)

  • Mississippians who were impacted by severe winter storms earlier this year and took advantage of the automatic postponed tax filing deadlines have until Monday, June 8 to file.

If you live in Mississippi and still have not filed your taxes this year, you have until Monday.

Mississippians who were impacted by severe winter storms earlier this year and took advantage of the automatic postponed tax filing deadlines have until Monday, June 8 to file.

Both the Internal Revenue Service and the Mississippi Department of Revenue granted victims of Winter Storm Fern that took place on January 23, 2026, nearly two months extra to make their annual tax filings after the federal disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The extension applied to Mississippians in all 82 counties, allowing taxpayers to file and pay individual income tax returns, corporate income and franchise tax returns, pass-through entity tax returns and quarterly estimated payments that were originally due during this period.

The IRS said if an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original filing, payment or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the telephone number on the notice to have the IRS abate the penalty.

Likewise, the Mississippi Department of Revenue noted that any disaster area taxpayer who receives a penalty notice should contact their office at (601) 923-7700 to receive abatement.

The state agency said their staff would also work with any taxpayer who resides outside of Mississippi, but whose books, records, or tax professionals were located in the disaster areas.

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Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
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