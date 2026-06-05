Mississippi’s back-to-school sales tax holiday set for July 10-12

Parents can stock up on their child’s school supplies and wardrobe while saving money during the tax holiday.

School may have just let out for summer in Mississippi but parents who are planning to save a few dollars preparing for the next school year should mark Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 12 on their calendars.

Those are the dates for the 2026 back-to-school sales tax holiday in the Magnolia State.

Parents can stock up on their child’s school supplies and wardrobe while saving money during the tax holiday.

Some of the most common items include backpacks, folders, calculators, paper, shoes, shirts and shorts.

The Mississippi Department of Revenue reminds residents that sales tax will not be collect during the tax free holiday on clothing, footwear, or school supplies if the sales price of a single item is less than $100. Items priced at $100 or more will be subject to sales tax at the regular retail rate of 7%.

Retailers may offer store discounts and store coupons to reduce the price of an eligible item to less than $100 in order to qualify for the tax holiday.

A complete list of eligible and non-eligible items as shared by the Department of Revenue can be seen below.