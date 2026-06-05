L.V. Hull Home and Legacy Center opens in Mississippi

L.V. Hull surrounded by her art environment and garden in Kosciusko, Mississippi in 2000 (Photo: Bruce West. Collection of the Mississippi Museum of Art)

Every surface of the house and its contents, as well as the front porch and garden, have been carefully arranged with her vibrant, immersive art.

Coinciding with the exhibit of Mississippi folk artist L.V. Hull exhibit at the Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson, the L.V. Hull Legacy Center is now opening in Hull’s former home in Kosciusko.

Recently listed on the National Register of Historic Places with national significance designation, the center honors the life, legacy, and radical generosity of the self-described “Unusual Artist,” L.V. Hull (1942-2008). Throughout her life, Hull created vibrant works of art, transforming her home into a kaleidoscopic art environment that attracted visitors from around the world.

Hull purchased her home in 1974 with money she earned cleaning houses. Over the years she filled the home with an array of objects that she altered through creative assemblage and her signature painted dots.

The Legacy Center in Kosciusko includes a nearby complex that will host exhibits, residencies, public programs, and community gathering spaces. The home will be open to tours while the complex will complete the living cultural ecosystem.

L.V. Hull on her bed in her Kosciusko, Mississippi, home in 2003. (Photo: Bruce West. Collection of the Mississippi Museum of Art)

The project marks a significant institutional moment in the reassessment of self-taught and place-based artists, arriving as museums and cultural institutions increasingly grapple with how to responsibly historicize creative practices developed outside traditional art-world infrastructures. Hull’s practice—sustained through community networks rather than commercial markets—raises timely questions about authorship, preservation, and the ways artistic legacies are shaped over time.

A project of the Arts Foundation of Kosciusko, the Legacy Center was created from Hull’s 900-square-foot home. Hull used the home as a living space, studio, canvas, and gallery. Every surface of the house and its contents, as well as the front porch and garden, have been carefully arranged with her vibrant, immersive art.

The opening of the Legacy Center coincides with L.V. Hull: Love is a Sensation at the Mississippi Museum of Art. The exhibit spans nearly 300 of Hull’s works, archival materials, and immersive reconstructions, examining how a woman in Mississippi transformed her modest home into a richly layered art environment. Her world was shaped by hospitality, her deep spiritual beliefs, as well as a deeply personal visual language. The exhibit will be on display through June 14.