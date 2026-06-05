Skip to content
Home
>
Culture
>
L.V. Hull Home and Legacy Center opens...

L.V. Hull Home and Legacy Center opens in Mississippi

By: Susan Marquez - June 5, 2026

L.V. Hull surrounded by her art environment and garden in Kosciusko, Mississippi in 2000 (Photo: Bruce West. Collection of the Mississippi Museum of Art)

  • Every surface of the house and its contents, as well as the front porch and garden, have been carefully arranged with her vibrant, immersive art. 

Coinciding with the exhibit of Mississippi folk artist L.V. Hull exhibit at the Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson, the L.V. Hull Legacy Center is now opening in Hull’s former home in Kosciusko.

Recently listed on the National Register of Historic Places with national significance designation, the center honors the life, legacy, and radical generosity of the self-described “Unusual Artist,” L.V. Hull (1942-2008). Throughout her life, Hull created vibrant works of art, transforming her home into a kaleidoscopic art environment that attracted visitors from around the world. 

Hull purchased her home in 1974 with money she earned cleaning houses. Over the years she filled the home with an array of objects that she altered through creative assemblage and her signature painted dots. 

The Legacy Center in Kosciusko includes a nearby complex that will host exhibits, residencies, public programs, and community gathering spaces. The home will be open to tours while the complex will complete the living cultural ecosystem. 

L.V. Hull on her bed in her Kosciusko, Mississippi, home in 2003. (Photo: Bruce West. Collection of the Mississippi Museum of Art)

The project marks a significant institutional moment in the reassessment of self-taught and place-based artists, arriving as museums and cultural institutions increasingly grapple with how to responsibly historicize creative practices developed outside traditional art-world infrastructures. Hull’s practice—sustained through community networks rather than commercial markets—raises timely questions about authorship, preservation, and the ways artistic legacies are shaped over time.

A project of the Arts Foundation of Kosciusko, the Legacy Center was created from Hull’s 900-square-foot home. Hull used the home as a living space, studio, canvas, and gallery. Every surface of the house and its contents, as well as the front porch and garden, have been carefully arranged with her vibrant, immersive art. 

The opening of the Legacy Center coincides with L.V. Hull: Love is a Sensation at the Mississippi Museum of Art. The exhibit spans nearly 300 of Hull’s works, archival materials, and immersive reconstructions, examining how a woman in Mississippi transformed her modest home into a richly layered art environment. Her world was shaped by hospitality, her deep spiritual beliefs, as well as a deeply personal visual language. The exhibit will be on display through June 14.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Susan Marquez
Susan Marquez serves as Magnolia Tribune's Culture Editor. Since 2001, Susan Marquez has been writing about people, places, spaces, events, music, businesses, food, and travel. The things that make life interesting. A prolific writer, Susan has written over 3,000 pieces for a wide variety of publications.
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 4, 2026

Increased penalties for juvenile firearm-related crimes takes effect July 1 in Mississippi
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 3, 2026

State Rep. Price Wallace died Wednesday
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 3, 2026

Mississippi revenues show slight dip in May but remain $177 million above estimate for the fiscal year
Previous Story
Culture  |  Richelle Putnam  • 
June 3, 2026

America’s sound rises again: Jimmie Rodgers Festival breaks attendance records in Meridian

Culture

Culture  |  Alistair Begg  • 
June 5, 2026

As He planned
Culture  |  Alistair Begg  • 
June 4, 2026

The lie of isolation
Culture  |  Alistair Begg  • 
June 3, 2026

An opportunity to learn