Magnolia Mornings: June 4, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Ingalls celebrates “Master Shipbuilders”

(Photo from Ingalls Shipbuilding)

Ingalls Shipbuilding recently honored its 2026 class of Master Shipbuilders Thursday, recognizing 40 employees who have achieved 40 years of continuous service while building the Navy’s most advanced ships.

The ceremony, held at the shipyard, celebrated the honorees who represent trades and professions across Ingalls.

“Since 1986, these shipbuilders have brought unmatched expertise and pride to the work they do at Ingalls,” said Brian Blanchette, Ingalls Shipbuilding president. “Each of them has shaped the ships that defend our nation, the workforce that powers our mission, and the culture of excellence that defines who we are. Their legacy will continue to inspire generations of shipbuilders who follow.”

The company said each master shipbuilder has played a role in delivering critical national platforms, contributing to programs spanning from Aegis destroyers to amphibious warships and other key assets that support U.S. maritime strength and security.

2. BuildHER construction camp returning to Golden Triangle

The FORGE Golden Triangle Chapter is preparing to welcome 16 young women to its annual BuildHER Construction Camp, taking place June 8–12. Learn more here.

Designed for girls ages 11 to 14, BuildHER Camp provides hands-on experiences that introduce participants to careers in construction and skilled trades while helping them build confidence, leadership skills, and awareness of career opportunities available throughout Mississippi.

Now in its third year, the Golden Triangle Chapter’s BuildHER Construction Camp continues to introduce young women to construction careers while helping address the industry’s growing workforce needs.

Throughout the week, campers will work alongside industry professionals and mentors as they explore a variety of trades and construction-related careers. Participants will engage in hands-on activities, leadership development sessions, and interactive learning experiences while gaining exposure to electrical work, plumbing, carpentry, interior design, lighting, roofing, concrete, heavy equipment operations, and other construction-related career pathways.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Handful of House GOP join Democrats in passing Iran war powers resolution

(Photo: Scrumshus, Wikimedia Commons)

According to The Hill, “Several GOP lawmakers joined House Democrats on Wednesday afternoon to pass a resolution to force the Trump administration to end its war against Iran and to advance legislation to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia.”

“Four Republicans crossed party lines to support the Iran war powers resolution, including Reps. Thomas Massie (Ky.), Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), Tom Barrett (Mich.) and Warren Davidson (Ohio),” The Hill reported.

Additionally, The Hill further reported that “six GOP lawmakers voted to push through legislation that could authorize more U.S. aid to Ukraine, which has been engaged in a years-long war with Russia. This clears the way for a vote on the Ukraine Support Act, authored by Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Republican Reps. Michael McCaul (Texas), Don Bacon (Neb.), Fitzpatrick, Mike Lawler (N.Y.), Max Miller (Ohio) and Joe Wilson (S.C.) all voted in favor of this discharge petition.”

2. New poll shows support for gay marriage, trans falls in U.S.

From Gallup Poll, June 3, 2026

The New York Times reports that “support for gay marriage has declined, to 65 percent from a high of 71 percent four years ago, according to a recent poll from Gallup.”

“Republicans, especially, have done an about-face on the issue. In 2022, a majority of them — 55 percent — said same-sex marriages should be valid. That number now stands at 37 percent, back to levels last seen more than 10 years ago. The drop, according to Gallup, has been most stark among Republican men,” NYT reported. “Political independents also experienced a six percentage point decline. Democratic support remains unchanged at 87 percent.”

NYT continued, “Support for trans rights has also gone south, according to Gallup. In 2021, roughly half of all Americans said changing genders was morally acceptable. That number declined to 38 percent. Republicans are again responsible for much of this gravitational pull. Just 5 percent now say changing genders is morally acceptable, down from 22 percent in 2021. Among independents, support fell to 42 percent from 48 percent. A majority of Democrats still say changing genders is acceptable, but support is also less robust: 60 percent now say it is morally acceptable, down from 67 percent in 2021.”

Sports

1. Ole Miss heads to Auburn for Super Regional

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

The No. 18 Ole Miss baseball team headed to No. 5 Auburn Wednesday afternoon to prepare for the Super Regional.

The first game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Plainsman Park. Game two is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. If necessary, game three would be Sunday, with a time to be determined.

Ole Miss (39-21) did not face SEC foe Auburn during the regular season or in the SEC Tournament this year. Head Coach Mike Bianco said not having played the Tigers makes them a bit more unknown for his team, mainly because the staff is focused on the teams they actually do play during the course of a season.

The winner of the Super Regional heads to the College World Series.

2. Mississippi State hopes for different outcome against Georgia in Super Regional

(Photo from MSU Athletics)

No. 17 Mississippi State baseball team travels to No. 3 Georgia for Super Regional play this weekend.

Game one is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. with game two Sunday at 11 a.m. Game three would be played Monday, if necessary, with the time to be determined.

Georgia swept through Starkville in April, taking all games in the three-game series with Mississippi State. Georgia then sent Mississippi State home, knocking them out of the SEC Tournament just two weeks ago.

Mississippi State is now hoping for a different outcome as they fight for a spot in the College World Series.

Markets & Business

1. Fed report says inflation pushing prices higher

FoxBusiness reports that “a new report from the Federal Reserve finds that inflation is pushing prices higher at a strong pace in most of its regional districts around the country, driven by the surge in energy prices.”

“The Fed on Wednesday released its latest edition of the Beige Book, which summarizes economic conditions in each of the Fed’s 12 regional districts and is published eight times a year,” FoxBusiness reported.

“Prices increased at a moderate to strong pace overall, with most Districts reporting higher inflation from the previous report,” the Fed’s national summary explained, also noting, “The ability to pass on higher costs remained mixed across sectors, particularly among consumer-facing firms. Consumer uncertainty and concerns about fuel prices impacting households were noted by several Districts.”

FoxBusiness added, “The persistent inflation has dimmed the market’s outlook for interest rate cuts this year, with the CME FedWatch tool showing a higher probability for rate hikes before the end of this year than cuts.”

2. Musk on doorstep of trillionaire status

Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla, CTO and chairman of Twitter, Co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI, at VIVA Technology (Shutterstock)

CNBC reports that the world’s richest person is on the doorstep of trillionaire status.

“SpaceX CEO Elon Musk owns a stake in his reusable rocket maker that’s worth $866.5 billion on paper, according to the company’s updated IPO prospectus published on Wednesday. SpaceX said it plans to price its upcoming IPO at $135 a share for a valuation of about $1.77 trillion,” CNBC reported. “For the 54-year old Musk, the SpaceX offering, which is expected next week, comes 16 years after he took Tesla public. Now he owns stock in the electric vehicle maker that’s worth about $355 billion, and has options that could add over $100 billion to that number.”

CNBC noted, “Musk’s voting control of SpaceX after the offering will be north of 82%, according to Wednesday’s filing. However, he has to hold onto all of his shares for a year.”