Increased penalties for juvenile firearm-related crimes takes effect July 1 in Mississippi

“The days of treating armed violence as youthful misconduct are over. A teenager who chooses to pick up a gun and commit a violent crime may now face adult consequences that can follow them for the rest of their life,” said DeSoto County Sheriff Thomas Tuggle.

DeSoto County Sheriff Thomas Tuggle took to social media this week to put parents on notice about a new state law that he says strengthens penalties for firearm-related crimes and increases accountability for offenders.

SB 2710, authored by State Senator Joey Fillingane (R) and signed into law by Governor Tate Reeves (R), states that juvenile offenders under 18 years old who commit a violent crime with a firearm will be charged in Circuit Court and prosecuted as adults.

In addition, Sheriff Tuggle pointed out that transferring or selling a stolen firearm now carries enhanced penalties.

The law, which goes into effect July 1, states:

A conviction where the sale, delivery, or transfer of a stolen firearm or the attempt to sell, deliver, or transfer of a stolen firearm was to a child, that offense is punishable by not less than 10 years in prison but not more than 20 years.

A conviction where the sale, delivery, or transfer of a stolen firearm was for a firearm that was subsequently used in a crime of violence, that offense is punishable by not less than 10 years in prison but not more than 30 years.

A conviction where the sale, delivery, or transfer of a stolen firearm was for a firearm that was subsequently used in an attempted murder, murder or capital murder, or child homicide, that offense is punishable by not less than 10 years in prison but not more than 40 years.

The measure was ultimately passed in the Mississippi Senate by a vote of 35-17, with only Democrats voting in opposition. In the Mississippi House of Representatives, the legislation received a vote of 79-39, again with only Democrats opposing.

Sheriff Tuggle, a Republican elected in 2023, said he wants every parent and guardian to understand the seriousness of the updated penalties in the law.

“The days of treating armed violence as youthful misconduct are over. A teenager who chooses to pick up a gun and commit a violent crime may now face adult consequences that can follow them for the rest of their life,” the sheriff said. “Have the conversation now. Teach accountability. Teach responsibility. Make sure your children understand that one poor decision involving a firearm can cost them their freedom, their future, and career opportunities that can never be recovered.”

Tuggle went on to say that it is far better to educate children about the criminal justice system before they become a part of it.

“Parents are the first and most important teachers of right and wrong, and those lessons matter. Children should enjoy their youth without destroying their future,” the sheriff said. “A split-second decision can lead to decades behind bars. The most important conversation you have with your child today may determine whether they walk across a graduation stage today—or stand before a judge in a courtroom tomorrow.”

As for lawbreakers in his county, whether juvenile or adult, Sheriff Tuggle added this message: “Whether you live here, come here, or pass through here: if you bring criminal behavior into this county, expect consequences.”