Governor Reeves elected States’ Co-Chair for the Delta Regional Authority

Governor Tate Reeves speaks at the April 9, 2026, announcement by Amazon of another $12 billion investment in Mississippi (Photo from Reeves Facebook)

Reeves, elected by the DRA Board of Governors, will work to promote economic growth and development throughout the 255 counties and parishes in the DRA’s eight-state service region.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) has been elected as the 2026 States’ Co-Chair for the Delta Regional Authority (DRA).

Reeves, elected by the DRA Board of Governors, will work to promote economic growth and development throughout the 255 counties and parishes in the DRA’s eight-state service region.

“I want to thank the Delta Regional Authority Board of Governors for entrusting me to serve as 2026 States’ Co-Chair,” said Governor Reeves in a statement. “From record-breaking private sector investment to nation-leading educational gains, Mississippi is experiencing unprecedented momentum. I’m excited to work with our federal and state partners to bring that same momentum to the eight states DRA serves.”

The DRA was established in 2000 as a joint federal-state collaboration to promote and encourage the economic development of the lower Mississippi River and Alabama Black Belt regions through investments in projects supporting transportation infrastructure, basic public infrastructure, workforce training, and business development.

DRA’s region encompasses parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

Laura Veazey, Executive Director for DRA, said the group looks forward to working with the Mississippi Governor on advancing economic growth across the Delta region.

Reeves began his time as DRA States’ Co-Chair on May 22, succeeding Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (D), who had served in that role since 2024.