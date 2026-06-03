Young touts experience, values in campaign for Mississippi’s next Secretary of State

Election integrity, fighting crime, modernizing the office, and being business friendly are Shuwaski Young’s top priorities in his 2027 campaign for Secretary of State.

Shuwaski Young has his sights set on being Mississippi’s next Secretary of State. In fact, he has sought the office twice, once as a Democrat and now as a Republican.

Young made headlines in October 2024 when he walked away from the Mississippi Democratic Party, saying at the time that today’s Democratic party is unrecognizable.

“Over time, I have continuously witnessed an intraparty course change: from advocating for fairness and equity in the workplace to unrecognizable liberal policies that challenge traditional gender norms, traditional family values, bedrock beliefs in religion, and the mocking of men for being men, while advocating for economic policies that do not improve the lives of the poor and middle class and do not advance strong unified families,” Young said at the time of his decision, adding that he became convinced that “an immediate retracement of these views were necessary.”

“Consequently, I can no longer see my reflection within the current Democratic Party,” he added.

Since then, Young has become an active member of the Republican Party, even now serving on the Neshoba County Republican Executive Committee.

In an interview with Magnolia Tribune, Young said he gladly answers questions almost daily about his decision to switch parties, whether it is at the store, in church, or at campaign stops.

“I understand why Republicans ask that question. I think that’s a fair question. I spent years working in government and in politics, and I came to realize that my values align more with today’s Republican Party than the modern Democratic Party,” said Young, hoping Republican voters judge him on his experience, platform and “how I’m fighting for Mississippi.”

When he made the decision to switch parties, Young said there was “a lot of blowback, especially from the black community.”

“What I’ve done consistently is to answer the calls of skepticism. I’m going into places and bringing this message to people who think that they’re not going probably get an opportunity to speak with me,” Young said. “And that’s what I’ve been doing over the past year.”

Young said he stands firmly with President Donald Trump’s leadership and advocates for policies that protect election integrity and public safety.

In the Race

Young announced his intention to run for Secretary of State as a Republican in June 2025, saying at the time, “This isn’t about politics, it’s about purpose. It’s time for continued strong, authentic, conservative leadership that delivers results for the people of Mississippi.”

In 2023, Young ran unopposed to win the Democratic nomination for Secretary of State but withdrew from the race after the primary election, citing health concerns related to “a hypertensive crisis.”

“There was a time where I had some serious health challenges,” he explained. “That’s something that I’ve addressed directly and I’ve learned from it. It’s given me perspective on balance and discipline in my priorities. I’m healthy, I’m active, and I’m fully prepared for the demands of a statewide office because it is grueling.”

After Young withdrew, the Mississippi Democratic Party placed Ty Pinkins on the ballot in Young’s stead as a substitute candidate. Incumbent Republican Secretary of State Michael Watson went on to defeat Pinkins that November by nearly 20 points.

Shuwaski Young speaks at the Neshoba County Fair in 2023 (Photo from Young’s Facebook page)

Notably, Pinkins would follow Young and leave the Democratic Party, becoming an Independent. In July 2025, Pinkins cited the Democratic Party’s “culture that, far too often, devours its own” as one reason for walking away. Pinkins, now again a candidate for U.S. Senate, told Magnolia Tribune that he was urged – more than once – to “make room” for someone else in the race, and when he would not, he was offered incentives to drop out. When he refused, Pinkins said he was threatened politically.

As for Young, he said his team is building a grassroots campaign that is going county by county in their bid for Secretary of State.

“I’m proud of where we are because we’re proving that there’s real support for our campaign across Mississippi. We’ll continue building the resources necessary to compete statewide,” Young said. “Since I announced in June 2025, we’ve been at it every day. The first phase of the campaign wasn’t really about the race. It was about making sure people understood me as the candidate that I am today, and that’s why we’ve worked so hard going across the state.”

Competition and Campaign Dollars

Young will surely not be the only candidate in the Republican Primary next year for Secretary of State. State Senator Jeff Tate has been a name bantered around for nearly a year. Former Deputy Attorney General Whitney Lipscomb is also said to be considering a run. There could be others eyeing an open seat, with Secretary Watson now officially running for Lieutenant Governor.

Young started the year with just over $200 cash on hand, according to his campaign finance report which also showed that he only raised $8,670 in 2025. By comparison, Senator Tate’s campaign account reported over $156,000. Lipscomb filed organization paperwork in April as she continues to vet her options.

Young said he was not overly concerned with his campaign coffers at this point.

“We’ve made a lot of personal investment in grassroots campaigning over the last year,” he said. “And in this particular phase of the campaign, of course, we’re focused on doing what’s actually going to be giving us the ability to win and that’s raising money.”

Shuwaski Young speaks at an event, October 2025 (Photo from Young’s Facebook page)

Young said he believes the campaign’s fundraising numbers as they get to the end of the year will show that he is not only viable, “but we’ll be able to continue to scale to be able to get the money that’s necessary to get our message out.”

“I’m proud of the fact that I believe people know me statewide and I’ve been in this arena a long time,” said Young. “I didn’t just start this yesterday, but money’s absolutely a factor, and that’s why it’s important for us to do the work on the ground in the grassroots campaign building, continuing to build coalitions at churches, continue to build coalitions with county parties and county GOP activists throughout the entire state, and build our volunteer network. I think that’s something we’ve been very successful at doing thus far and I think that’s going to have a major impact on how our fundraising numbers grow once we actually get to this December.”

Focus of Campaign

Election integrity, fighting crime, modernizing the office, and being business friendly are Young’s top priorities in his 2027 campaign for Secretary of State, with election integrity at the top of his list.

“Election integrity, of course, is going to be my top priority. I’ve always been a supporter of strict Voter ID,” he said. “I want to make sure that we have strict Voter ID and that includes increased election integrity, making sure that we return to all paper ballots in all 82 counties.”

Young said many people he talks to across Mississippi “don’t like the fact that in this particular county you’re voting one particular way and then another county you’re voting in another.”

“We know that voting machines across many counties have given people some problems,” he added. “So, under election integrity, it’s strict Voter ID, returning the state to all paper ballots, and it’s making sure that we have a very limited form of mail-in voting registration for senior citizens, college students, and, of course, our military and their families.”

As a statewide official, Young wants to assist in fighting back against crime.

“I believe that a safe Mississippi is a prosperous Mississippi, and that’s why I actually support law enforcement in the way that I do,” he explained. “In the State of Mississippi, we’re going to keep our communities safe, because people don’t want to live in a community that’s not safe, businesses can’t grow and invest in places that aren’t safe. And we need to make sure that we’re giving law enforcement the resources that they need in order to make sure that we’re keeping criminals off the streets.”

Shuwaski Young speaking to the Madison County MS Republican Women in April 2026 (Photo from Young’s Facebook page)

He also wants the focus in the Secretary of State’s office to be on modernization, making it more convenient for residents and businesses to file and research information.

“I want to be able to make sure that we’re modernizing the Secretary of State’s office, making it easier for people to file their campaign financial reports, making it easier to find ways in which they can actually get information about starting a business and growing their business, bringing the Secretary of State’s office up to date from a very effective standpoint,” Young said.

Which brought him to his fourth point of emphasis in the campaign, being business friendly.

“I want to make sure that people know that it’s easy to start a business here and that Mississippi is a place in which we want to see them invest as far as companies are concerned,” Young outlined. “We want to make sure that we’re assisting local communities in recruitment.”

He pointed to a recent meeting with city leaders in Biloxi regarding major projects that involve the Secretary of State’s office, in particular as it pertains to tidelands and casino expansions.

“I’m going to be someone that’s going to try to help expand business on the Coast and across the state. I want to make sure that people understand that I believe in capitalism, and I believe that the free market,” Young said. “Some may not agree with that but when I talk to leaders on the ground, when I talk to folks on the ground who want to be able to see those jobs come in, want to be able to see more tax revenue come in for a particular city, they need someone who shares that in office as the next Secretary of State. I want to be able to see more revenue come in for the state. I think it’s a good thing and it’s something I strongly support.”

Why Secretary of State

While Young said he applauds anyone who runs for office, even those in the race with him in 2027, he believes his background and experience make him uniquely qualified to be the next Secretary of State.

Young, who was also the Democratic nominee for the 3rd Congressional District in 2022 before his switch the Republican Party two years later, started his career at the Secretary of State’s office.

“I served as both an intern during college and also right out of college. I was then hired as director of marketing and training,” he said. “In that particular position, I went around training election commissioners and circuit clerks basically how to actually run elections and certify those elections. So, I was in charge of overseeing the certification process.”

At 17, Young joined the Mississippi Army National Guard and went on to graduate from East Central Community College and Jackson State University. He later worked in the Department of Homeland Security during the Obama administration and in various campaigns.

(Photo from Young’s Facebook page)

“One of the reasons why I’m running for Secretary of State now is because I know what this office is about,” Young said. “This office is too important for what I believe is on the job training for anyone else. I’ve worked in government, both state and federal. I’ve worked in elections. I’ve worked inside the Secretary of State’s office, managed large budgets, and I understand how state government actually functions and I’m prepared to lead on day one.”

Running a statewide office requires executive management experience, Young added, not just campaign experience.

“I believe that I bring all of that to the table and will be able to serve on behalf of the State of Mississippi because of my record and also my professional background,” he continued. “I’m not running because this is the next office on the ladder for my political career or anything like that. I’m running because I know what the office does and I know that I could be successful in putting forth an agenda that’s going to be actually good for the State of Mississippi. I’m the most prepared candidate because I’ve lived this work.”

Core Values

Family and faith are what Young said are his core values.

The candidate recently got married, proudly sharing a photo of he and his bride, Jamie, on social media in April.

“She’s wonderful,” Young said of his wife. “She’s been a prosecutor for over 15 years, does the work every day. She supports my campaign 100%. I couldn’t do it without her support. She also sits on the Neshoba County Republican Women’s Club. Without her, I could not do this.”

Young said he is blessed with a strong, close family built through the hard work of his grandparents.

Shuwaski and Jamie Young (Photo from Young’s Facebook page)

“My grandfather was a civil rights leader and actually built the Mount Zion Baptist Church that was burned during the civil rights movement,” he said, adding that his grandparents now have over 50 grandchildren.

“Many of them hold advanced degrees as lawyers, doctors, engineers, pharmacists and athletes,” Young said, jokingly saying, “There’s even one potential politician in the family.”

Young said his faith is what guides him. He wants to be a who is not ashamed to say “that I love my Christ and He’s the rock and leader of my life.”

“Being able to say that openly and being able to talk about that openly everywhere I go, I think it’s important,” Young said, adding that confidence allows him to work from a place of integrity that is needed in public office.

“To be able to call a spade a spade, to be able to be honest about when we’re wrong about something and stand on our values when we believe that we’re right about something,” Young concluded. “What I say I really mean. It comes from the heart. We have to have leaders who are based in faith with traditional values and that lead with integrity on the issues and be honest about why we hold a certain position and why we believe that position is best for the people of Mississippi.”