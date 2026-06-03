State Rep. Price Wallace died Wednesday

Wallace served in the House since 2018 representing Rankin and Simpson counties in District 77.

Speaker Jason White shared Wednesday evening that State Rep. Price Wallace has died.

“It is with heavy hearts that we pause to reflect on the passing of our friend and colleague in the Mississippi House of Representatives, State Representative Price Wallace,” White said.

Wallace served in the House since 2018 representing Rankin and Simpson counties in District 77.

Speaker White said as Chairman of the House Constitution Committee, Wallace led on landmark legislation such as restoring the ballot initiative process, a measure the House passed multiple times since it was ruled unconstitutional in 2021.

“He believed in restoring the constitutional right for Mississippians to have a fair and accessible means of influencing state policy,” White said.

Wallace also served on House committees on Agriculture, Apportionment and Elections, Conservation and Water Resources, Public Property, Transportation, Ways and Means, and Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

Wallace was a poultry farmer and consistent advocate for Mississippi agriculture.

“Price was a proud Republican and an asset to our state. He was always so proud of his kids and certainly enjoyed the title of granddaddy,” White added. “We will miss our friend in the House. Please join me in keeping his wife, Cindy, and his family in your prayers. A good man, may he rest in peace.”

Condolences to Wallace’s family and thoughts of his service poured in late Wednesday.

“This news hits hard. Price was more than a Representative to our family – he was family,” said Brad White, executive director of MDOT. “He loved Simpson County and loved the House of Representatives. His word was gold. And, if you needed someone in your corner, he was the type of fella you wanted. He leaves a strong legacy behind. RIP my friend.”

State Rep. Jimmy Fondren called Wallace “a kind soul that loved our state.”

“Please join me in praying for the family of my dear friend and colleague, Rep. Price Wallace of Simpson County,” State Rep. Jansen Owen shared. “A heart of gold and a dedicated public servant, he will be missed by all of us. Rest in peace, friend.”