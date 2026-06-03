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Mississippi revenues show slight dip in...

Mississippi revenues show slight dip in May but remain $177 million above estimate for the fiscal year

By: Frank Corder - June 3, 2026

  • With one month remaining in the fiscal year, Mississippi’s year-to-date total revenue collections are $76.9 million above the prior year’s collections.

The latest report from the Legislative Budget Office on Wednesday shows total revenue collections in Mississippi for the month of May came in at $7.5 million or 1.36% below legislative estimates.

However, with one month left in the fiscal year, Mississippi revenues remain $177.1 million or 2.63% above the estimate. The full year state revenue estimate is $7.552 billion. 

Notably, fiscal year-to-date total revenue collections through May 2026 are $76.9 million or 1.13% above the prior year’s collections.

(Graph from the Legislative Budget Office for May 2026)

The May General Fund collections were $20.3 million or 3.61% below the same month in the prior year for actual collections. That dip was seen in sales tax collections for the month that came in $12.4 million below the last year for the month and corporate income tax collections which were $7.6 million under the same month in the last fiscal year.

Despite the continued phase out of the state income tax, individual income tax collections for the month of
May were above the prior year by nearly $300,000. Mississippi will lower its state income from 4% to 3.75% in the coming year.

Also noted in the LBO report, Mississippi’s unemployment rate was unchanged for the month of May, remaining at 3.8%.

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About the Author(s)
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Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
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