Mississippi College now Mississippi Christian University

“We have been rooted deeply in this state for 200 years, and we will continue to serve Mississippi by prioritizing our students, maintaining our academic focus and striving to reflect the message of Christ,” MC’s president Blake Thompson said.

The oldest institution of higher learning in Mississippi officially changed its name on Monday. The 200-year-old Mississippi College is now Mississippi Christian University.

“In this bicentennial year for the University, we want to ensure that MC will be a university recognized for academic excellence and commitment to the cause of Christ for another 200 years,” Blake Thompson, MC’s president, said.

He added that the new moniker is a better illustration of the institution’s Christian mission in celebration of its bicentennial anniversary, while allowing the continued use of the “MC” logo.

As part of the name change, Mississippi College School of Law will also see a name change to Mississippi Christian University School of Law. However, it will continue to be referred to as MC Law.

“We have been rooted deeply in this state for 200 years, and we will continue to serve Mississippi by prioritizing our students, maintaining our academic focus and striving to reflect the message of Christ,” Thompson said. “‘Mississippi Christian University’ more fully reflects who we are and who we aspire to be.”

Making this change has been in discussion for decades. Changing the name will not have an impact on the institution’s programs, accreditation or student’s campus life. While “Christian” is being included in the name, MC will continue to accept students of all faiths.

The university said that it seeks to provide an environment where believers will deepen their faith and non-believers will be exposed to the gospel and Christianity. Applicants for staff and faculty positions will continue, as before the name change, to provide a statement of faith along with their denomination and place of worship preferences.

Graduates of who received their degrees in May of this year will note their diplomas include the previous name, but those who graduate starting this summer will receive diplomas that reflect the new Mississippi Christian University name. Previous graduates who would like a diploma with the new name can order them starting July 31, 2026.